Notes/Observations

- Yield volatility continues.

- German Dec Factory Orders register a solid rebound but remain well below their peak at the start of the Q3.

- ECB press conference did not reduce uncertainty about the next policy steps.

Asia

- South Korea Jan CPI reading registered its 10 month with annual pace above target (Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.4%e).

- RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) updated its forecasts and noted that they implied that policy goals would be achieved 'earlier'. Prepared to be patient in monitoring various factors affecting inflation in Australia and how they would evolve. Raised its end- 2022 Core inflation forecast from 2.25% to 2.75% and also raised the end-2023 outlook from 2.5% to 2.75%. Cut end-2022 GDP growth forecast from 5.5% to 4.25% and cut end-2023GDP growth from 2.5% to 2.0%.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki noted that the domestic fiscal situation was worsening due to coronavirus; Reiterates govt stance of not considering reviewing future sales tax rates at this time.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda reiterated stance that wages and prices must rise together to hit 2.0% CPI target, Inflation was low even excluding temporary factors.

Europe

- Four of PM's closest aides to PM Johnson resigned, including chief of staff Dan Rosenfield. Reports circulated that Cabinet ministers believed there’s a 50/50 change the PM will be forced out in the wake of his 4 most senior aides quitting coupled with public criticism of the PM by Chancellor Sunak.

- IMF Chief Georgieva: Too early to say if the world was facing a period of sustained inflation. Failure to make economies more resilient to future shocks could lead to big problems.

Americas

Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk) stated that was a straightforward call to begin raising rates; Ultimate level and pace of rate hikes remained uncertain, though saw no need to restrain economy now.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.49% at 466.48, FTSE +0.55% at 7,570.40, DAX -0.72% at 15,258.15, CAC-40 -0.18% at 6,993.33, IBEX-35 -0.20% at 8,672.07, FTSE MIB -0.88% at 26,851.00, SMI +0.01% at 12,235.02, S&P 500 Futures +0.76%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board; sectors trending higher include consumer discretionary and financials; sectors trending lower include telecom and industrials; CAC supported by Sanofi results; Saint-Gobain sells glass processing unit in Estonia; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Aon, Air Products, Eaton and Spectrum Brands.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Carlsberg [CARLB.DK] +0.5% (earnings; buyback), TomTom [TOM2.NL] -14% (earnings).

- Energy: Rosneft [ROSN.RU] +5% (deal with China).

- Financials: Intesa Sanpaolo [ISP.IT] -1.5% (earnings; business plan).

- Healthcare: Sanofi [SAN.FR] +1% (earnings).

- Industrials: Vinci [DG.FR] +1% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) raised the 2022 HICP (EU Harmonized CPI) from 1.9% to 3.0% and also raised the 2023 HICP from 1.7% to 1.8% (**Note: ECB Dec Staff forecast is 1.8%). Survey cut the 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.5% to 4.2% while raising the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 2.2% to 2.7%.

- ECB’s Muller (hawk, Estonia) stated that was prepared to adjust plans for near future if necessary and might review how quickly to end bond purchases.

- ECB's Kazimir (Slovakia) reiterated Council view that expected Euro Zone inflation to remain higher for longer than previously forecasted. The fact ECB did not act despite recent inflation data does not mean Council would hesitate with reaction.

- BOE Gov Bailey commented that it was possible that energy prices come down from here but caution that a Ukraine conflict could raise gas prices.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that Russia-China supported each other on foreign policy. Supported "one China' policy and opposed Taiwan independence in any form. To oppose further expansion of NATO.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov noted that Putin-Xi talks were warm, constructive and substantial; leaders agreed on roadmap to help increase trade volumes.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD continued its soft tone as central bank divergence scenarios recalibrated after Thursday’s hawkish tilt from BOE and ECB.

EUR/USD probing the key 1.15 resistance area following the ‘hawkish’ implications of Thursday ECB press conference. Lagarde did not reduce uncertainty about the next policy steps but markets focused on what she didn’t say or answer regarding any potential rate liftoff. Markets now expect ECB to bring Deposit Rate out of negative territory by end-2022 (**Note implies 50bps of hikes this year). German 5-year govt yield moved out of negative territory for 1st time since 2018.

- GBP/USD below yesterday highs following the BOE rate hike and hawkish dissent as four out of the nine MPC members voted for a larger 50 basis-point rise to tame soaring inflation. Gov Bailey made the media rounds and tried to dampen interest rate rise expectations.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Dec Factory Orders M/M: 2.8% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 5.5% v 3.0%e.

- (TH) Thailand end-Jan Foreign Reserves: $242.1B v $246.0B prior.

- (FR) France Dec Industrial Production M/M: -0.2% v +0.5%e; Y/Y: -0.5% v +0.5%e.

- (FR) France Dec Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.1% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v -1.4% prior.

- (FR) France Q4 Preliminary Private Sector Payrolls Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.4%e; Wages Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.5%e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Jan 28th (RUB): 14.31T v 14.38T prior.

- (HU) Hungary Dec Industrial Production M/M: -0.1% v +3.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.5%e.

- (DE) Germany Jan Construction PMI: 54.4 v 48.2 prior.

- (UK) Jan New Car Registrations Y/Y: 27.5% v -18.2% prior.

- (UK) Jan Construction PMI: 56.3 v 54.3e (12th month of expansion).

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Retail Sales M/M: -3.0% v -0.9%e; Y/Y: 2.0% v 5.0%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR1.2B vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2033, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- (IN) India sold total INR105.3B vs. INR240B indicated in 2023, 2026, 2035 and 2051 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (MX) Banamex Survey of economists.

- (NO) Norway to announce New Central Bank Governor.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jan Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -2.6K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 166.3K prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell OLO Bonds.

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Jan 28th: No est v $634.3B prior.

- 06:30 (TR) Turkey Jan Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER): No est v 47.82 prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Gross Fixed Investment: 5.7%e v 6.5% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jan Vehicle Production: No est v 212.3K prior; Vehicle Exports: no est v 227.5K prior.

- 07:15 (UK) BOE’s Broadbent and Pill (chief economist).

- 07:45 (US) Jan CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: No est v +1.05% prior.

- 08:00 (UR) Ukraine Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: No est v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.0%e v 2.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +125Ke v +199K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +33Ke v +211K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +20Ke v +26K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Unemployment Rate: 3.9%e v 3.9% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 7.3% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 61.9%e v 61.9% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 4.7% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.7e v 34.7 prior.

- 08:00 (CA) Canada Jan Net Change in Employment: -110.0Ke v +78.6K prior (revised from +54.7K); Unemployment Rate: 6.3 %e v 6.0% prior (revised from 5.9%); Full Time Employment Change: No est v +142.8 prior (revised from +122.5K); Part Time Employment Change: No est v -64.3K prio (revised from -67.7K )r; Participation Rate: 65.2%e v 65.4% prior; Hourly Wage Rate: 2.1%e v 2.7% prior.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Jan Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (Seasonally adj): No est v 45.0 prior; PMI (unadj): No est v 51.1 prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (S&P on Luxembourg, Sweden, Lithuania; Moody’s on Russia; Fitch on Ukrain.