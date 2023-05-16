Share:

Notes/observations

- Minimal fresh macro news as market awaits US meeting between Pres Biden and Congress leaders, to begin at 15:00 ET. Latest comments from House Speaker McCarthy state conversation is not in good place on raising the debt ceiling. Biden still to fly to Japan for G7 Summit on Wed. Market analysts believe we will not see a resolution before the conclusion of the G7 Summit.

- Germany ZEW survey came in weak but mixed against estimates. Economists note the German economy could slip into a recession. Euro Zone trade balance notches first surplus since Sept 2021.

- GBP/USD was initially weaker following miss in UK jobs data that saw higher unemployment and claimant count rate than expected. Cable has since recouped losses following a reversal in line with equity open. Data was seen as buidling the case for a possible BOE pause at its next meeting in Jun.

- Large amount of corporate debt issuance continues to be seen, following on from Mon.

- As EU opened, USD weakened and major indices pushed mildly higher; European bond yields fell across the bloc, with exception of the short end of the curve, where yields remain in the green for UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy's 3M and 6M.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 out-performing at +0.7%. EU indices are -0.3% to +0.3%. US futures are flat to mixed. Gold -0.4%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.2%, TTF -1.5%; Crypto: BTC -0.9%, ETH -0.7%.

Asia

- RBA May Minutes noted that it was determined to do what was required to bring inflation to target; considered options of pause or a 25bps hike. Judged it was appropriate to increase interest rates at this meeting. Reiterated forward guidance that further increases in interest rates might still be required, but to be data dependent. Inflation was not expected to reach the top of the target band until mid-2025.

- China Apr Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.6% v 10.8%e.

- China Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 18.4% v 22.0%e.

- China Apr YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 4.7% v 5.7%e.

- China Apr YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -6.2% v -5.6%e.

- China Apr Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.2% v 5.3%e.

- China Stats Bureau (NBS) stated that the domestic economy had support for maintaining stable recovery. Reiterated view that country was not in deflation, low price levels were 'temporary'. Saw 'huge' room for consumption to grow in the future. More efforts needed to stabilize and expand youth employment.

Europe

- BOE Pill (chief economist) noted that the recent May rate hike made due to concerns of too much momentum in the economy.

Americas

- US House Speaker McCarthy noted that was not in good place on raising the debt ceiling, to tell President Biden 'time was of the essence' in upcoming meeting. Had yet to see any movement on debt negotiations.

- Treasury Sec Yellen letter to US House Speaker McCarthy cited that 'additional information now available' still expected the debt ceiling could be breached as soon as Jun 1st; Would provide update to Congress next week as more information becomes available.

- Reports circulated that Congressional GOP leadership rejected a list of proposals sent by the White House to reduce the deficit by closing tax loopholes.

- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr upcoming testimony noted that recent bank stress showed the need for vigilance.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter): No barrier to higher rates if inflation persists.

Energy

- US said to be planning to purchase 3M barrels of oil for the emergency reserve.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.09% at 466.24, FTSE +0.15% at 7,789.70, DAX +0.13% at 15,937.95, CAC-40 +0.04% at 7,420.21, IBEX-35 +0.23% at 9,222.25, FTSE MIB +0.38% at 27,350.00, SMI -0.29% at 11,545.20, S&P 500 Futures -0.03%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open lower across the board, but later drifted up to trade mixed after a few hours; better performing sectors include technology and utilities; sectors leading to the downside include industrials and telecom; Edenred acquires Reward Gateway; Stellantis, Faurecia and Michelin partner on fuel cell firm Symbio; Naturgy to acquire ASR Wind; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Home Depot and Baidu.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Boohoo.com [BOO.UK] +12.5% (earnings; outlook), DCC [DCC.UK] +1.0% (earnings), Edenred [EDEN.FR] +1.0% (acquires platform for services and payments Reward Gateway for EV of £1.15B; Sees the deal EPS accretive from 2024), Greggs [GRG.UK] -2.5% (trading update), Hornbach [HBH.DE] -2.5% (FY22/23 results, weak guidance).

- Consumer staples: Imperial Brands [IMB.UK] -1.0% (earnings).

- Financials: Land Securities Group [LAND.UK] +2.0% (FY22/23 results, pretax miss).

- Healthcare: Bayer [BAYN.DE] +1.5% (receives FDA fast track designation for Asundexian).

- Industrials: Koninklijke Philips [PHIA.NL] +2.0% (updates on its devices recall; said they unlikely to harm).

- Technology: Sonova [SOON.CH] -10.0% (FY22/23 results).

- Telecom: Vodafone [VOD.UK] -3.5% (FY23 results, weak FY24 guidance, announces 11K job reductions), Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] -2.5% (state lender state to drop its bid), Bouygues [EN.FR] -2.0% (Q1 results).

Speakers

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) reiterated view that rate hike cycle close to an end.

- Germany Fin Min Lindner stated that would reduce deficit significantly in 2024 budget. Price stability was its priority. EU commission must improve the banking union proposals.

- German ZEW Economists commented that the German economy could slip into a recession, albeit a mild one. Sentiment indicator decline partly due to expectations of further interest rate hikes by ECB.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report raised its 2023 global oil demand growth from 2.0M bpd to 2.2M bpd (demand seen at 102.0M vs. prior 101.9M bpd). Russian oil exports hit post-Ukraine invasion high of 8.3M bpd. Russia might be boosting oil volumes to make up for lost revenue and did not deliver its voluntary 500Kbpd crude supply cut in full. China to account for 60% of global oil demand growth in 2023.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was basically steady in a quiet session. Focus on the upcoming meeting between President Biden congressional leaders later on Tuesday regarding the debt ceiling negotiations. The US 1-month yield hit a record high just under 5.84% in the session.

- GBP/USD initially fell by 0.5% after UK unemployment rate unexpectedly edged higher and hinted that BOE could paused at its next meeting in Jun. Markets had previously expected at least one more 25 basis point rate increase this year.

- EUR/USD drifted higher to probe the 1.09 neighborhood. Euro Zone 2nd reading of Q1 GDP was unrevised and continued to exhibit growth.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Mar GDP Indicator Y/Y: % v 0.1% prior.

- (UK) Apr Jobless Claims Change: +46.7K v +26.5K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 4.0% v 3.9% prior.

- (UK) Mar Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y/Y: 5.8% v 5.8%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-bonus) 3M/Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.8%e.

- (UK) Mar ILO Unemployment Rate: 3.9% v 3.8%e; Employment Change 3M/3M: +182K v +160Ke.

- (UK) Q1 Preliminary Output Per Hour Y/Y: -0.6% v 0.0% prior.

- (RO) Romania Q1 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings) Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 4.0%e.

- (HU) Hungary Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.2% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -0.9% v -1.0%e.

- (NL) Netherlands Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.7% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.9% v 3.2% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Mar Consumer Spending Y/Y: 0.8% v 1.7% prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Final CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 8.2% v 8.3% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): 118.4 v 118.0 prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.8% prelim.

- (PL) Poland Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: +3.9% v -2.4% prior; Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.8%e.

- (DE) Germany May ZEW Current Situation Survey: -34.8 v -37.0e; Expectations Survey: -10.7 v -5.0e.

- (EU) Euro Zone May ZEW Expectations Survey: -9.4 v +6.4 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q1 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.3% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q1 Preliminary Employment Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.5% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar Trade Balance: +€17.0B v -€0.2B prior (1st surplus since Sept 2021); Trade Balance NSA (unadj): €25.6B v €4.6B prior.

- (CY) Cyprus Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.8% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 3.4% v 4.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 20-year OLO bond via syndicate; to sell new Jun 2043 OLO bond; guidance seen +55bps to mid-swaps.

- (UK) DMO opened its book to sell 4.0% 2063 Gilt via syndicate; guidance seen +6.5-7.0bps to July 2065 Gilts.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.99B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bills.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK10.0B vs. SEK10.0B indicated in 3-month bills; Avg yield: 3.421% v 3.4135% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.02x v 2.14x pri.

- (DE) Germany State owned KfW bank opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 7-year lgreen bond via syndicate; guidance seen -11bps to mid-swaps.

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR15.0T vs. IDR17.0T target in bills and bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Q1 Unemployment Rate: 33.0%e v 32.7% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2032, 2035 and 2037 bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q1 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings): 1.8%e v 5.3% prior.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell €1.0B in 2.75% Apr 2038 RFGB Bonds.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 6-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Apr CPI Core M/M: No est v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 12.2%e v 12.3% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar IBGE Services Volume M/M: No est v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.4% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (US) Fed’s Mester on economic and policy outlook.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.8%e v -1.0% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.4%e v -0.8% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.2%e v -0.3% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.3%e v -0.3% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.1%e v 4.3% prior; CPI Core-Trim Y/Y: 4.15e v 4.4% prior; CPI Core-Median Y/Y: 4.3%e v 4.6% prior; Consumer Price Index: 155.9e v 155.3 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar Manufacturing Sales M/M: +0.7%e v -3.6% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:15 (US) Apr Industrial Production M/M: 0.0%e v 0.4% prior; Capacity Utilization 79.7%e v 79.8% prior; Manufacturing Production 0.1%e v -0.5% prior.

- 10:00 (US) May NAHB Housing Market Index: 45e v 45 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Business Inventories: 0.0%e v 0.2% prior.

- 10:00 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 10:00 (US) Fed's Barr testifies before House Financial Services Committee.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar Trade Balance: No est v -$0.6B prior; Imports Total: No est v $5.1B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills.

- 12:15 (US) Fed’s Williams on economic outlook.

- 15:15 (US) Fed's Logan on Panel Discussion.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 19:00 (US) Fed’s Bostic and Goolsbee on Economic Outlook.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.2%e v 0.0% prior; Annualized Q/Q: 0.8%e v 0.1% prior; GDP Nominal Q/Q: 1.3%e v 1.2% prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Apr Westpac Leading Index M/M: No est v -0.0% prior.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Apr Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: No est v 18.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v -8.3% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v -22.3% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 Wage Price Index Q/Q: 0.9%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.3% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Apr New Home Prices M/M: No est v 0.4% prior.

- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW1.3T in 3-Year Bonds.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 2025 and 2030 Bonds.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year JGB Bonds.