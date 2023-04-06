Share:

Notes/observations

- Muted market with minimal corporate and macro news as main theme rests on US job indicators. After a miss in JOLTS openings on Tues, and a miss in ADP on Wed, the upcoming Jobless claims today and Non-Farm Payrolls tomorrow to receive heightened focus. Seen a shift in rate expectations for next FOMC meeting throughout the week.

- India's RBI surprised by leaving rates unchanged at 6.50%, to mark 1st pause in 8 decisions.

- House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA) in TV interview said he was very concerned about reaching a deal with Democrats on the debt ceiling and that Wall Street should be concerned about the political impasse over the US debt ceiling.

- For economic data, German Feb Industrial Production beat consensus and adds to theme that region to avoid a recession; UK Construction PMI missed expectations but held onto expansion territory for the 2nd straight month.

- Last full trading day ahead of extended Easter weekend. Several markets such as Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Sweden (early close) already off. Europe to be closed Fri-Mon inclusive. US to be closed on Fri.

- Asia closed mixed with KOSPI under-performing at -1.4%. EU indices are +0.3-0.8%. US futures are -0.2% to +0.1%. Gold -0.1%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.4%, TTF -2.2%; Crypto: BTC -2.1%, ETH -1.6%.

Asia

- India Central Bank (RBI) leaves Repurchase Rate unchanged (not expected) for its 1st pause in eight decisions. It maintained its accommative stance with its focus continuing to be on its withdrawal.

- China Mar Caixin PMI Services registered its 3rd straight expansion and matched the highest since Nov 2020 (57.8 v 55.0e).

- Australia Feb Trade Balance (A$): 13.9B v 11.2Be; Exports M/M: -3.0% v +1.0% prior; Imports M/M: -9.0% v +5.0% prior.

- RBA Financial Stability Review noted that global financial stability risks had increased, likely to see a tightening of credit.

- China asked WTO to probe US-Japan-Dutch chip curbs.

- China said to be considering export ban for certain rare-earth magnet technology. Looking into the option of prohibiting exports of certain rare-earth magnet technology to use as a bargaining chip for access of advanced semiconductors.

Taiwan

- US House Majority Leader McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the US bond with Taiwan was stronger now than at any point in his lifetime.

- China Foreign & Defense Ministries issue comments on Taiwan Pres Tsai's meeting in US with US House Majority Leader McCarthy.

- China Foreign Ministry urged US to stop creating tension in Taiwan Strait and reiterated stance that the Taiwan issue was an 'un-crossable' red line.

Americas

- House Speaker McCarthy stated that he was “very concerned” about reaching a deal with Democrats on the debt limit.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.39% at 458.36, FTSE +0.51% at 7,701.78, DAX +0.26% at 15,560.35, CAC-40 +0.28% at 7,336.97, IBEX-35 +0.31% at 9,282.51, FTSE MIB +0.68% at 27,049.00, SMI +0.87% at 11,211.80, S&P 500 Futures -0.04%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices opened with a modest bias to the upside but move into the green gathered momentum through the early hours of trading; sectors leading the way higher include materials and energy; lagging sectors include telecom and consumer discreationary; UK CMA launches inquiry into EDF and GE’s nuclear turbine deal; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Constellation Brands.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: TUI [TUI1.DE] +6.0% (Easter bookings update), Motorpoint Group [MOTR.UK] +2.0% (trading update), Accor [AC.FR] +3.5% (analyst action - raised to buy at Stifel Nicolaus).

- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] +2.0% (selected Q1 metrics).

- Industrials: Gerresheimer [GXI.DE] +2.0% (reports Q1, affirms FY23, provides mid-term guidance), Ferrari [RACE.IT] +1.0% (analyst action - raised to neutral at Goldman Sachs), BMW [BMW.DE] -1.0% (analyst action - cut to neutral at Goldman Sachs), Symrise [SY1.DE] +2.0% (analyst action - raised to overweight at JPMorgan Chase).

- Materials: Ferrexpo [FXPO.UK] +4.5% (production report).

Speakers

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist) noted that if, by the time of the May meeting, our projections remained on track, then a rate hike would be appropriate. To be data dependent on rate outlook.

- BoE Decision Maker Panel survey: CPI inflation expectations decline slightly. Expected 1-year ahead CPI 5.8% v 5.9% prior survey and the Expected 3-year ahead CPI 3.4% v 3.5% prior survey.

- France President Macron stated that he could count on China Pres Xi to bring Russia to reason on Ukraine and everyone to negotiating table. China has major role to play in building peace.

- China President Xi noted that China/France relations had maintained a positive and steady momentum.

- Japan PM Kishida to meet new BOJ Gov Ueda on Monday, Apr 10th. Ueda likely to confirm his intentions to maintain the current monetary stance for a while.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD remained on the defensive following a slew of sluggish economic releases over the past few sessions. Dealers continue to scale back bets on how much longer US rates would need to stay in restrictive territory.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.09 level as weak US data has reignited recession fears and strengthened the view that the Fed will reverse course on rate increases. ECB speak has remain adamant on the need to continue it tightening path. German Feb Industrial Production beat consensus and adds to theme that region to avoid a recession.

-GBP/USD drifting away from the 1.25 level. UK Construction PMI missed expectations but held onto expansion territory for the 2nd straight month.

- USD/JPY slightly higher at 131.35 with the new BOJ Gov Ueda likely seen confirming his intentions to maintain the current monetary stance for a while.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Feb Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: -13% v -13.0% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: -11.0% v -11.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland Feb Industrial Production M/M: -2.3% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: -2.3% v +2.1% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Mar Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 2.0%e; Unemployment Rate (adj): 1.9% v 1.9%e.

- (DE) Germany Feb Industrial Production M/M: +0.6% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: +2.0% v -2.0%e.

- (UK) Mar Halifax House Price Index M/M: 0.8% v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.6% v 2.1% prior.

- (FI) Finland Feb Trade Balance: -€0.7B v -€0.3B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb GDP Indicator M/M: -1.0% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: 0.8% v 2.3% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Private Sector Production M/M:-0.4 % v +2.8% prior; Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Industrial Orders M/M: +3.6% v -20.2% prior; Y/Y: -4.7% v -10.5% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb; Industry Production Value Y/Y: 4.9% v 3.8% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Household Consumption M/M: -0.5% v +0.5% prior; Y/Y: -1.4% v +0.5% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Feb Retail Sales Y/Y: -10.1% v -5.9%e.

- (HU) Hungary Feb Preliminary Trade Balance: +€0.5B v -€0.4B prior.

- (CH) Swiss Mar Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 742.7B v 770.1B prior.

- (AT) Austria Mar Wholesale Price Index M/M: -0.8% v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: -0.4% v +10.2% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb Industrial Output Y/Y: 2.0% v 2.0%e; Construction Output Y/Y: % v 5.4% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb National Trade Balance (CZK): 14.3B v 8.4Be.

- (DE) Germany Mar Construction PMI: 42.9 v 48.6 prior.

- (UK) Mar Construction PMI: 50.7 v 53.5e (2nd month of expansion).

- (CY) Cyprus Mar CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 6.7% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €11.0B vs. €10.0-11.0B indicated range in 2033, 2043 and 2054 Bonds.

- Sold €6.664B in new 3.0% May 2033 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.70% v 3.20% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.03x v 2.27x prior (Mar 2nd 2023 under 2.00% Nov 2032 Oat).

- Sold €2.068B in 2.50% May 2043 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.06%; Bid-to-cover: 2.22x (syndicated on Sept 6th 2022).

- Sold €2.268B in 3.00% May 2054 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.12%; Bid-to-cover: 2.01x.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.5B respectively).

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell combined RON1.1B in 2030 and 2038 bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Feb Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -7.3% prior; Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -8.0% prior.

- 07:30 (US) Mar Challenger Job Cuts: No est v 77.8K prior; Y/Y: No est v 410.1% prior.

- 08:00 (CL) Chile Mar CPI M/M: +1.1%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 11.1%e v 11.9% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 200Ke v 198K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.70Me v 1.689M prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar Net Change in Employment: +10.0Ke v +21.8K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.1%e v 5.0% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +31.1K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -9.3K prior; Participation Rate: 65.7%e v 65.7% prior; Hourly Wage Rate: 5.5%e v 5.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Mar 31st: No est v $594.6B prior.

- 09:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Gov Glapinski post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (US) March Manheim wholesale used vehicle prices: +% M/M; % y/y.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Mar Ivey Purchasing Managers Index: No est v 51.6 prior- 10:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Current Account: No est v -$4.5B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v -$7.5B prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Feb Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.1%e v 0.8% prior; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -2.6%e v -4.1% prior;

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Feb Household Spending Y/Y: +4.8%e v -0.3% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.