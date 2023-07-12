Share:

Notes/observations

- US Jun CPI in focus, with headline consensus at 3.1% YoY, nearly a full percentage point lower than prior 4.0%. Core expected to decline also, but remain somewhat sticky at YoY 5.0% from 5.3% prior.

- In the UK, banks pass the Bank of England (BoE) stress tests while BoE's Financial Stability Report noted the banking system is well capitalized and maintains large liquidity buffers. Following yesterday's strong average weekly earnings, fears of wage/price spiral given new concern after Chancellor Hunt reportedly orders ministers to find £2.0B in savings to fund public sector pay rises. BoE Gov Bailey noted that the current level of pay increases are not consistent with inflation target.

- Spain's Jun Final unrevised CPI at 1.9% YoY marks the the first EU member state to reach ECB's 2% inflation target. Analysts note Spain has benefited from lack of food and imported energy inflation, in comparison to peers. Spain growth also remains resilient, with Q1 at 4.2% YoY recorded back on Jun 23rd.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +1.1%. EU indices are +0.4-1.0%. US futures are +0.1-0.2%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.3%; Commodity: Brent +0.4%, WTI +0.4%, TTF -3.3%; Crypto: BTC +0.8%, ETH +0.6%.

Asia

- RBNZ left Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% (as expected) for its 1st pause in the current tightening cycle that began back in Oct 2021. Statement stressed that policy settings would need to remain tight for some time.

- Japan Jun PPI registered its slowest annual pace since Apr 2021 (M/M: -0.2% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 4.1% v 4.4%e.

- Japan May Core Machine Orders M/M: -7.6% v +1.0%e; Y/Y: -8.7% v -0.2%e.

- RBA Gov Lowe speech reiterated that remained to be determined whether there was more work to be done on monetary policy.

- North Korea said to have fired a ballistic missile.

Europe

- PM Sunak stated that the fight against inflation outweighed the need to cut taxes before the next general election.

Americas

- Chinese hackers said to have infiltrated some US Govt email systems.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.0M v -4.4M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.70% at 454.86, FTSE +0.99% at 7,354.51, DAX +0.76% at 15,910.85, CAC-40 +0.77% at 7,275.76, IBEX-35 +0.41% at 9,369.60, FTSE MIB +0.82% at 28,291.00, SMI +0.38% at 11,004.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.18%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; sectors leading the way higher include technology and financials; sectors lagging include consumer discretionary and health care; Thales to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications; Randstad acquire CTC from Portobello Capital; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US. session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: JD Wetherspoon [JDW.UK] +5.0% (trading update), PageGroup [PAGE.UK] +1.5% (Q2 results), Bunzl [BNZL.UK] -2.5% (cut to Underperform at RBC), PageGroup [PAGE.UK] +1.5% (Q2 results), About You [YOU.DE] +24.0% (Q1 results).

- Energy: Tullow Oil [TLW.UK] -3.0% (H1 production update), SFC Energy [F3C.DE] +1.5% (follow-up order).

- Financials: Argo Blockchain [ARB.UK] +1.0% (Jun BTC production), DNB Bank [DNB.NO] -2.0% (Q2 results).

- Industrials: Air France-KLM [AF.FR] -6.0% (1-for-10 reverse stock split; cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank), Thales [HO.FR] +1.5% (to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1B), Kongsberg Gruppen [KOG.NO] +4.0% (Q2 results).

- Technology: Infineon Technologies [IFX.DE] +2.5% (raised to Hold at Jefferies), U-Blox [UBXN.CH] +7.5% (Q2 results).

Speakers

- BOE Financial Stability Report noted that the domestic banking system was well capitalized and maintained large liquidity buffers. Asset quality overall remained relatively strong. The sharp transition to significantly higher interest rates and greater market volatility over the past 18 months had created stress in the financial system through a number of channels. UK economy had so far been resilient to interest rate risk, though it would take time for the full impact of higher interest rates to come through. Higher interest rates increase debt-servicing costs facing household and business borrowers make them more likely to cut back on spending thus worsening the economic environment.

- BOE Gov Bailey commented that the domestic economy and financial system had been resilient so far to rate hikes. Council to remain vigilant as impact of higher rates feeds through.

Currencies/fixed Income

- USD was consolidating its recent losses with focus on the upcoming release of Jun CPI data. Dealkers noted that disinflation reading for June, could prevent extra Fed rate hike.

- EUR/USD stayed above the 1.10 level in a quiet EU session.

- USD/JPY was below the 139.50 level as lower US yields weighed upon sentiment. Dealers also noted Yen currency appreciated t as speculation rises further that the BoJ will adjust its ultraloose monetary policy as soon as this month.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands May Trade Balance: €9.9B v €5.8B prior.

- (NO) Norway Q2 House Price Index Q/Q: +1.1% v -0.2% prior.

- (ES) Spain Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.9% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Jun Final CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: 0.6% v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.6% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Jun CPI Core MoM: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y (Final): 5.9% v 5.9% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.4%e.

- (TR) Turkey May Industrial Production M/M: +1.1% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -0.2% v +0.8%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK1.24B in 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.5B in 3.25% Jan 2033 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.595% v 4.351% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.75x v 2.33x prior; Tail: 0.3bps v 1.0bps prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €8.0B vs. €8.0B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: 3.947% v 3.637% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.33x v 1.40x prior.

