Notes/observations
- US Jun CPI in focus, with headline consensus at 3.1% YoY, nearly a full percentage point lower than prior 4.0%. Core expected to decline also, but remain somewhat sticky at YoY 5.0% from 5.3% prior.
- In the UK, banks pass the Bank of England (BoE) stress tests while BoE's Financial Stability Report noted the banking system is well capitalized and maintains large liquidity buffers. Following yesterday's strong average weekly earnings, fears of wage/price spiral given new concern after Chancellor Hunt reportedly orders ministers to find £2.0B in savings to fund public sector pay rises. BoE Gov Bailey noted that the current level of pay increases are not consistent with inflation target.
- Spain's Jun Final unrevised CPI at 1.9% YoY marks the the first EU member state to reach ECB's 2% inflation target. Analysts note Spain has benefited from lack of food and imported energy inflation, in comparison to peers. Spain growth also remains resilient, with Q1 at 4.2% YoY recorded back on Jun 23rd.
- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +1.1%. EU indices are +0.4-1.0%. US futures are +0.1-0.2%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.3%; Commodity: Brent +0.4%, WTI +0.4%, TTF -3.3%; Crypto: BTC +0.8%, ETH +0.6%.
Asia
- RBNZ left Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% (as expected) for its 1st pause in the current tightening cycle that began back in Oct 2021. Statement stressed that policy settings would need to remain tight for some time.
- Japan Jun PPI registered its slowest annual pace since Apr 2021 (M/M: -0.2% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 4.1% v 4.4%e.
- Japan May Core Machine Orders M/M: -7.6% v +1.0%e; Y/Y: -8.7% v -0.2%e.
- RBA Gov Lowe speech reiterated that remained to be determined whether there was more work to be done on monetary policy.
- North Korea said to have fired a ballistic missile.
Europe
- PM Sunak stated that the fight against inflation outweighed the need to cut taxes before the next general election.
Americas
- Chinese hackers said to have infiltrated some US Govt email systems.
Energy
- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.0M v -4.4M prior.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.70% at 454.86, FTSE +0.99% at 7,354.51, DAX +0.76% at 15,910.85, CAC-40 +0.77% at 7,275.76, IBEX-35 +0.41% at 9,369.60, FTSE MIB +0.82% at 28,291.00, SMI +0.38% at 11,004.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.18%].
Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; sectors leading the way higher include technology and financials; sectors lagging include consumer discretionary and health care; Thales to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications; Randstad acquire CTC from Portobello Capital; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US. session.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: JD Wetherspoon [JDW.UK] +5.0% (trading update), PageGroup [PAGE.UK] +1.5% (Q2 results), Bunzl [BNZL.UK] -2.5% (cut to Underperform at RBC), PageGroup [PAGE.UK] +1.5% (Q2 results), About You [YOU.DE] +24.0% (Q1 results).
- Energy: Tullow Oil [TLW.UK] -3.0% (H1 production update), SFC Energy [F3C.DE] +1.5% (follow-up order).
- Financials: Argo Blockchain [ARB.UK] +1.0% (Jun BTC production), DNB Bank [DNB.NO] -2.0% (Q2 results).
- Industrials: Air France-KLM [AF.FR] -6.0% (1-for-10 reverse stock split; cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank), Thales [HO.FR] +1.5% (to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1B), Kongsberg Gruppen [KOG.NO] +4.0% (Q2 results).
- Technology: Infineon Technologies [IFX.DE] +2.5% (raised to Hold at Jefferies), U-Blox [UBXN.CH] +7.5% (Q2 results).
Speakers
- BOE Financial Stability Report noted that the domestic banking system was well capitalized and maintained large liquidity buffers. Asset quality overall remained relatively strong. The sharp transition to significantly higher interest rates and greater market volatility over the past 18 months had created stress in the financial system through a number of channels. UK economy had so far been resilient to interest rate risk, though it would take time for the full impact of higher interest rates to come through. Higher interest rates increase debt-servicing costs facing household and business borrowers make them more likely to cut back on spending thus worsening the economic environment.
- BOE Gov Bailey commented that the domestic economy and financial system had been resilient so far to rate hikes. Council to remain vigilant as impact of higher rates feeds through.
Currencies/fixed Income
- USD was consolidating its recent losses with focus on the upcoming release of Jun CPI data. Dealkers noted that disinflation reading for June, could prevent extra Fed rate hike.
- EUR/USD stayed above the 1.10 level in a quiet EU session.
- USD/JPY was below the 139.50 level as lower US yields weighed upon sentiment. Dealers also noted Yen currency appreciated t as speculation rises further that the BoJ will adjust its ultraloose monetary policy as soon as this month.
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands May Trade Balance: €9.9B v €5.8B prior.
- (NO) Norway Q2 House Price Index Q/Q: +1.1% v -0.2% prior.
- (ES) Spain Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.9% prelim.
- (ES) Spain Jun Final CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: 0.6% v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.6% prelim.
- (ES) Spain Jun CPI Core MoM: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y (Final): 5.9% v 5.9% prelim.
- (CZ) Czech Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.4%e.
- (TR) Turkey May Industrial Production M/M: +1.1% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -0.2% v +0.8%e.
Fixed income issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK1.24B in 3-month and 6-month Bills.
- (UK) DMO sold £3.5B in 3.25% Jan 2033 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.595% v 4.351% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.75x v 2.33x prior; Tail: 0.3bps v 1.0bps prior.
- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €8.0B vs. €8.0B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: 3.947% v 3.637% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.33x v 1.40x prior.
Looking ahead
- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell Bonds.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in new 2.6% Aug 2033 bunds.
- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell €0.75-1.0B in 2029 and 2035 OT bonds.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jun Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 3.4% prelim.
- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jun Final CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 4.7% prelim.
- 06:00 (CZ) Czech to sell combined CZK10.0B in 2031 and 2034 bonds.
- Sells CZK in 6.20% Jun 2031 Bonds; Avg Yield: % v 4.301% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.38x prior.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds.
- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e July 7th: No est v -4.4% prior.
- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.
- 07:15 (UK) BOE’s Breeden on financial stability report.
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico May Industrial Production M/M: 0.0%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 1.6%e v 0.7% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: No est v 1.4% prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May IBGE Services Volume M/M: +0.3%e v -1.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.7%e v 2.7% prior.
- 08:00 (IN) India May Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.0%e v 4.2% prior.
- 08:00 (IN) India Jun CPI Y/Y: 4.6%e v 4.3% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Jun CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 4.0% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Jun CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.0%e v 5.3% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Jun CPI Index NSA: 305.291e v 304.127 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj): 308.750e v 307.824 prior.
- 08:30 (US) Jun Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v 0.2% prior; Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -0.6% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Fed’s Barkin.
- 09:00 (EU) ECB’s Vujcic (Croatia).
- 09:45 (US) Fed’s Kashkari.
- 09:45 (IE) ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist).
- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rates by 25bps to 5.00%.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 11:00 (CA) BOC Gov Macklem.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.
- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Crop Report.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jun CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 3.3%e v 2.5% prior.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jun CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.1% prior.
- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Bostic.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes Reopening.
- 14:00 (US) Fed’s Beige Book.
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina May Capacity Utilization: No est v 68.9% prior.
- (CO) Colombia Jun Consumer Confidence: No est v -22.8 prior.
- 16:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Import Price Index M/M: No est v -2.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v -12.0% prior.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Export Price Index M/M: No est v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v -11.2% prior.
- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jun Total Card Spending M/M: % v -1.9% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: % v -1.7% prior.
- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand Jun Manufacturing PMI: No est v 48.9 prior.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Jun Food Prices M/M: No est v 0.3% prior.
- 19:01 (UK) Jun RICS House Price Balance: -35%e v -30% prior.
- 21:00 (AU) Australia July Consumer Inflation Expectations: No est v 5.2% prior.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Repo Rate unchanged at 3.50%.
- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year JGB Bonds.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to June inflation data? – LIVE
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the Change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is forecast to decline from 4% in May to 3.1% in June. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure as investors price in a less aggressive Fed tightening on hopes of easing price pressures.
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.