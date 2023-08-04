Share:

Notes/observations

- European economic data saw Germany Factory Orders beat consensus handily (MoM: +7.0% v -2.0%e) for its biggest MoM increase in >3 years and annual pace registering its 1st rise in 16 months. Spain and France Industrial Production fell, missing consensus. UK Construction PMI moved back into expansion.

- Focus on upcoming US jobs report.

- EU Earnings Recap: Maersk raised FY23 EBIT but cut outlook for container growth and capex, sees some recovery in container market for 2024 but significantly lower H2 profitability. WPP cut FY23 outlook, noted weak NA and China performance due to lower tech spending; Credit Agricole beat on top and bottom; Carl Zeiss 9M results saw a cut to FY23 EBIT margin, said delivery times for key products remains long, expects stock reduction to impact H1 24’ results.

- US Premarket Expected Earnings: AXL, D, FLR, GLP, LYB, MGA, PPL, QRTEA and TU.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +0.8%. EU indices are -0.1% to +0.5%. US futures are +0.2-0.5%. Gold -0.1%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.5%, WTI +0.5%, TTF -3.2%; Crypto: BTC +0.2%, ETH +0.1%.

Asia

- Australia Central Bank (RBA) Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) noted that Full impact of past hikes yet to be seen. Inflation was moving in the right direction and consistent in reaching target by late 2025. Risks around inflation were broadly balanced but much depended on inflationary expectations. Some further tightening may be required.

- China PBOC Head of Monetary Policy Dept Zou Lan reiterated monetary policy room was ample, to step up counter-cyclical adjustment. RRR cuts, OMOs, MLF and all structural monetary policy tools needed to be used flexibly to maintain liquidity in banking system as reasonably ample.

- China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Small firms and individual businesses still face difficulties.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno stated that was closely watching effect of energy prices on economy and considering how to deal with gasoline subsidies from Oct.

Americas

- UAW said to seek 40% wage hike in the new 4-year labor contracts; said to be the largest wage hike demand in 'recent memory.

- White House China committee chair Gallagher, said to urge to limit US investment in Chinese stocks and bonds.

Energy

- Saudi Arabia says will extend voluntary 1M bpd production cut by one month to include Sept; Says the voluntary cut can be extended or deepened.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.17% at 458.70, FTSE +0.06% at 7,533.59, DAX +0.18% at 15,922.15, CAC-40 +0.39% at 7,288.78, IBEX-35 +0.33% at 9,337.80, FTSE MIB +0.23% at 28,770.00, SMI -0.18% at 11,067.40, S&P 500 Futures +0.36%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open generally upwards and hovered modestly in the green through the early part of the session; sectors supporting the move higher include energy and utilities; sectors weighing on performance include real estate and communication services; communication services sector dragged following disappointing guidance from WPP; travel & leisure subsector supported following earnings from Booking Holdings showing demand remains high; Credit Agricole unit to take stake in Degroof Petercam; focus on release of US NFP later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include LyondellBasell, Telus, Fluor and Owens & Minor.

Equities

- Materials: Lanxess [LXS.DE] -2.5% (Q2 results, appoints new CFO).

- Financials: Credit Agricole [ACA.FR] +5.0% (Q2 results, beat), Commerzbank [CBK.DE] -3.5% (Q2 results, raises FY23 NII guidance; buyback), Swiss Re [SREN.CH] -2.0% (H1 results).

- Healthcare: Moberg Pharma [MOB.SE] +38.0% (drug approval), AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] +0.5% (RSV list price proposed).

- Industrials: Maersk [MAERSKB.DK] +1.5% (Q2 results, raises FY23 guidance; cautious outlook comments), Airbus [AIR.FR] +0.5% (July deliveries), Capita [CPI.UK] -12.5% (earnings).

- Real Estate: Vonovia [VNA.DE] -2.0% (Q2 results; positive outlook).

- Telecom: WPP [WPP.UK] -6.5% (H1 results, cuts outlook).

Speakers

- German govt official commented that the aim of Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia was to consolidate the different peace plans on the table and find common denominators.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was softer ahead of the July Nonfarm payroll report. Dealers noted that data could influence the path of rates as the most recent Fed Statement noted it was data-depended going into its Sept meeting.

- GBP/USD at 1.2710 after the initial decline from Thursday BOE 25bps rate hike. Dealers noted that Gov Bailey’s message during the press conference hinted that rates were not coming down probably anything like as quickly as might be the case at the Fed or other G7 central banks.

- EUR/USD steady at 1.0950 area.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Jun Factory Orders M/M: +7.0% v -2.0%e; Y/Y: +3.0% v -5.3%e (Annual pace registered its 1st rise in 16 months).

- (DK) Denmark Jun Industrial Production M/M: +6.3% v -0.9% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jun Industrial Production M/M: -0.9% v +1.6% prior; Y/Y: -3.8% v -5.3%e.

- (HU) Hungary Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: -8.3% v -9.6%e.

- (FR) France Jun Industrial Production M/M: -0.9% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v 1.7%e.

- (FR) France Jun Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.0% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.2% v +2.9% prior.

- (FR) France Q2 Preliminary Wages Q/Q: 1.0% v 1.3%e.

- (ES) Spain Jun Industrial Production M/M: -1.0% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -3.0% v -1.6%e; Industrial Output NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -1.4% v +0.2% prior.

- (ES) Spain Jun House transactions Y/Y: -6.4% v -6.4% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jun Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y:-4.1 % v -5.3%e.

- (DE) Germany July Construction PMI: 41.0 v 41.4 prior.

- (TH) Thailand July Foreign Reserves w/e July 28th: $220.8B v $221.7B prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 52.2K v 61.3K tons prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Industrial Production M/M: +0.5% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -0.8% v -2.0%e; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -0.8% v -3.6% prior.

- (UK) July New Car Registrations Y/Y: 28.3% v 25.8% prior.

- (UN) FAO July World Food Price Index: 123.9 v 122.4 prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e July 28th (RUB): 18.42T v 18.44T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan July Foreign Reserves: $566.5B v $564.8B prior.

- (UK) July Construction PMI: 51.7 v 48.9e (moved back into expansion).

- (CN) China prelim Q2 Current Account: $65.3B v $81.5B q/q.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.3% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -1.4% v -1.9%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR390B vs. INR390B indicated in 2026, 2030, 3037 and 2063 bonds.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announces upcoming issuance; To sell up to €4.7-5.9B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills on Monday, Aug 7th.

Looking ahead

- OPEC+ holds technical meeting (JMMC).

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2031, 2033 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July Live Register Monthly Change: No est v +0.1K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 182.7K prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:15 (UK) BOE Pill (chief economist).

- 07:30 (TR) Turkey July Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER): No est v 51.52 prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e July 28th: No est v $607.0B prior.

- 7:30 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico May Gross Fixed Investment M/M: +2.6%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 9.7%e v 6.1% prior; Private Consumption Y/Y: No est v 2.5% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July Vehicle Production: No est v 331.7K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 286.3K prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) July Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +200Ke v +209K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +180Ke v +149K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +5Ke v +7K prior.

- 08:30 (US) July Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.6% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.9% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.6%e v 62.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) July Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.4% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.4e v 34.4 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Net Change in Employment: +25.0Ke v +59.9K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.5%e v 5.4% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +109.6K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -49.8K prior; Participation Rate: 65.7%e v 65.7% prior; Hourly Wage Rate Y/Y: 4.1%e v 3.9% prior.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada July Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adj): No est v 50.2 prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (S&P on ESM, EFSF and Nigeria; Moody’s on Denmark).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.