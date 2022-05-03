Notes/Observations

- Focus on central banks' efforts to tame inflation via tighter monetary policy.

- RBA hikes for 1st time in over a decade.

- Fed seen most likely raise the Fed funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, BOE likely to hike on Thursday by another 25bps.

- Major 10-year yields test key levels for multi-year highs (US hit 3.0%, UK hit 2.0%, Germany hit 1.0%).

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AGCO, Arconic, Franklin Resources, Biogen, Broadridge, Cummins, DuPont, Este Lauder, Eaton, GEO Group, Hilton Worldwide, Henry Schein, Howmet Aerospace, Gartner, Illinois Tool Works, KKR, Lear Corp, Louisiana-Pacific, Martin Marietta, Marathon Petroleum, PARA, Pfizer, Restaurant Brands, Rockwell Automation, Sabre Corp, S&P Global, Molson Coors, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Thomson Reuters.

Asia

- RBA raised the Cash Rate Target by 25bps to 0.35% (more-than-expected) for its 1st hike since 2011. Statement signals further rate hikes.

- South Korea Apr CPI stayed above target for the 13th straight month and rose at its fastest annual pace since 2008 (4.8% v 4.4%e).

- New Zealand Government raised its debt ceiling. To keep its budget surpluses in a band of 0-2% of GDP over time; A new debt measure will be introduced.

Russia/Ukraine

- Germany Chancellor Scholz stated that the West’s aim was for Russia to end war and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory; would never accept annexation of Crimea. Sanctions would not be lifted until Russia signs peace deal with Ukraine.

- Unverified rumors circulate that a number of former generals and FSB (former KGB) officials were preparing to oust Russia Pres Putin and end the war in Ukraine.

Europe

- Italy PM Draghi confirmed new €14B energy stimulus package which did not involve new borrowing. New energy measures will ease Russia gas dependence. To partly finance the stimulus package by raising windfall tax on energy firms rising to 25% from 10%.

Americas

- Treasury quarterly financing estimates: to pay down $26B in Apr-Jun quarter v $50Be (prior estimate to borrow $66B).

- Initial draft majority opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Alito said to support striking down Roe v. Wade decision (related to abortion rights).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.61% at 446.52, FTSE -0.41% at 7,513.59, DAX +0.49% at 14,007.66, CAC-40 +0.86% at 6,480.61, IBEX-35 +1.53% at 8,564.50, FTSE MIB +1.06% at 24,116.00, SMI +0.69% at 12,053.50, S&P 500 Futures +0.07%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher (notable exception FTSE catching up after yesterday’s drop) and stayed upbeat through the early part of the session; sectors among those leading to the upside include financials and industrials; laggard sectors include materials and health care; banking subsector supported by better than anticipated results from BNP; oil and gas subsector supported after BP reported impressive results and announced plans to invest $23B into UK energy sector; focus on EU vote for another round of sanctions on Russia as well as Eurogroup meeting; earnings expected in the upcoming Americas session include Eaton, Henry Schein , Thompson Reuters and Jacobs.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deutsche Post DHL [DPW.DE] +1% (earnings), Wizz Air [WIZZ.UK] +4% (traffic).

- Energy: BP [BP.UK] +3% (earnings; buyback; charges).

- Financials: BNP Paribas [BNP.FR] +4% (earnings).

- Industrials: Stellantis [STLA.IT] +3% (investments).

- Technology: Card Factory [CARD.UK] +14% (earnings), AMS Osram [AMS.CH] -1% (earnings).

- Telecom: Telenor [TEL.NO] -2% (earnings).

Speakers

- UK PM Johnson stated that the country faced severe inflation risk and the Govt could do more to tackle cost of living, Energy windfall tax would discourage investment.

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell confirmed that the EU planned to disconnect several more Russian banks from SWIFT.

- Slovakia Economy Ministry: To seek exemption from potential EU embargo on Russian oil. Would need a longer transition period.

- Hungary Foreign Min Szijjarto: Govt would not vote for sanctions that would make Russian oil and gas shipments to Hungary impossible.

- RBA Gov Lowe post rate decision press conference noted that he expected further interest rate hikes as inflation had picked up but the MPC was not on a pre-set path. Underlying inflation was seen falling to top of target band in 2024 based on assumption of further rate hikes. Needed to ensure that inflation moved back into the 2.0-3.0% target range over time. Saw 2022 GDP growth a bit above 4.0%. Not unreasonable for rates to return to 2.50% as a normal level; have open mind on pace of rate hikes.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Apr Minutes saw one member express concern of seeing 2nd round inflation effects in the country. Wage-inflation spiral might have already started.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Focus remained on central banks' efforts to tame inflation via tighter monetary policy. The strong USD trend continued as the Fed was seen poised to hike by 50 basis points on Wednesday.

- Major 10-year yields tested key levels during the session for multi-year highs (US hit 3.0%, UK hit 2.0%, Germany hit 1.0%).

- EUR/USD looked poised to test below the 1.05 level which could open the door for a test towards parity.

- AUD/USD was firmer in the aftermath where RBA hiked its Cash Rate for the 1st time in over a decade.

Economic data

- (FR) France Mar YTD Budget Balance: -€38.3B v -€37.6B prior.

- (TH) Thailand Apr Business Sentiment Index: 48.2 v 50.7 prior.

- (DE) Germany Apr Unemployment Change: -13.0K v -15.0Ke; Unemployment Claims Rate: 5.0% v 5.0%e.

- (GR) Greece Apr Manufacturing PMI: 54.8 v 54.6 prior (14th month of expansion).

- (UK) Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 55.8 v 55.3 prelim.

- (HK) Hong Kong A1 Advance GDP Q/Q: -2.9% v -0.9%e; Y/Y: -4.0% v -1.3%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar Unemployment Rate: 6.8% v 6.8%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar PPI M/M: 5.3% v 5.0%e; Y/Y: 36.8% v 36.3%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Apr Manufacturing PMI: 50.7 v 60.0 prior (9th month of expansion).

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.01B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month Bills.

Looking ahead

- (EU) European Finance Ministers (Eurogroup).

- (EU) EU Commission President Von der Leyen provides details on 6th sanction package against Russia.

- (US) Apr Total Vehicle Sales.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €750M in 0.1% Apr 2033 inflation-linked Bonds (Bundei).

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2032, 2040 and 2048 bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar Industrial Production M/M: No est v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 3-Month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Industrial Production M/M: 0.2%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: -2.9%e v -4.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- (ZA) South Africa Apr Naamsa Vehicle Sales Y/Y: No est v 16.5% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB chief Laragde.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (US) Mar JOLTS Job Openings: 11.200Me v 11.266M prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Factory Orders: +1.2%e v -0.5% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 0.4% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Final Durable Goods Orders: 0.8%e v 0.8% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): 1.1%e v 1.1% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 1.0% prelim' Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.2% prelim.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Weekly International Reserve data.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Apr Foreign Reserves: No est v 535.7B prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar Exports: $4.7Be v $4.2B prior.

- 12:30 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Rogers.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:00 (NZ) New Zealand Central Bank (RBNZ ) Financial Stability Report.

- 18:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Apr Minutes.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Unemployment Rate: 3.2%e v 3.2% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Employment Change Q/Q: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.7% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Apr Final PMI Services: No est v56.6 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 56.2 prelim.

- 19:01 (UK) Apr BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 2.1% prior.

- 20:30 (VN) Vietnam Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.7 prior.

- 20:30 (ID) Indonesia Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.3 prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Apr Commodity Price Index M/M: No est v 3.9% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Mar Retail Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 1.8% prior; Q/Q: 1.0%e v 8.2% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Mar Home Loans Value M/M: -1.9%e v -3.7% prior.