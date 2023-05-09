Share:

EU mid-market update: Focus on upcoming meeting between Biden and Congressional leaders on debt ceiling; US regional banks trade down again premarket.

Notes/Observations

- European equities drift lower amid some mild dollar strength; Overnight, China Apr trade balance import volume posted its largest fall in a year.

- EU macro news has been light; Russia Pres Putin Victory Day speech was routine and unexceptional.

- Some ECB members noting the current tightening cycle could continue until Sept.

- UK markets resume trading after bank holiday, BOE decision on Thurs with 25bps hike expected. UK bond yields higher this morning. Cable flat.

- Reminder: At 16:00ET (21:00 GMT) US Pres Biden meets Congress Leaders to discuss debt ceiling. US Apr CPI tomorrow.

- Earnings Recap: Nintendo FY22/23 weak and FY23/24 guidance soft with concern over maintaining Switch sales momentum; Saudi Aramco beats on top line, notes well-positioned to withstand fluctuating prices; K+S cuts FY23 outlook, sees more moderate decline in operating income due to phasing; Evonik misses estimates, trims FY23 Adj EBITDA to low end of prior guidance; Shares of Swedish landlord SBB fell to five-year low following credit rating cut.

- Asia closed mostly lower, only Nikkei225 outperforming at +1.0%. EU indices are -0.2% to -0.6%. US futures are -0.3% to -0.4%. Gold +0.2%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.5%, WTI -0.5%, TTF -1.8%; Crypto: BTC -1.4%, ETH -0.6%.

Asia

- China Apr Trade Balance: $90.2B v $71.3Be; Exports Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.0%e; Imports Y/Y: -7.9% v -0.3%e.

- Japan Mar Household Spending Y/Y: -1.9% v +0.8%e [largest decline since Mar 2022].

- Japan Mar Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 0.8% v 1.0%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -2.9% v -2.2%e.

- Australia Q1 Retail Sales registered its 2nd straight decline (ex-inflation) Q/Q: -0.6% v -0.5%e.

- Australia Apr CBA Household Spending M/M: -4.3% v +8.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.8% prior.

- BOJ Gov Ueda noted that the scheduled policy review would not have any pre-set idea on specific monetary policy move: Reiterated view that if price target (2%) was met in a sustainable and stable manner, then BOJ would end YCC and shrink its balance sheet.

Europe

- UK Apr BRC LFL Sales Y/Y: 5.2% v 4.9% prior.

Americas

- President Biden to meet with Congress Leaders on debt ceiling at 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT).

- Federal Reserve releases Semi Annual Monetary policy report noted that ongoing bank stress could lead to marked economic slowdown; Recent turmoil in banking industry had stabilized, but could weigh on credit conditions going forward.

- Fed Apr Senior Loan Officer Survey (SLOOS) on Bank Lending Practices: Saw overall tighter credit and weaker business loan demand in Q1; Banks expect to tighten standards across all loan categories over the rest of 2023.

speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.52% at 464.53, FTSE -0.25% at 7,758.65, DAX -0.22% at 15,918.15, CAC-40 -0.63% at 7,394.37, IBEX-35 -0.45% at 9,169.71, FTSE MIB -0.39% at 27,320.00, SMI -0.54% at 11,533.20, S&P 500 Futures -0.38%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open generally lower and slipped further into the red as the session wore on; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and industrials; underperforming sectors include real estate and energy; JD Sports in negotiations to acquire Courir; focus on meeting later in the day between US President Biden and Congressional leaders on budget; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Airbnb, Under Amour, Air Products and Alcon.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: JD Sports Fashion [JD.UK] +3.0% (acquisition), Ferguson [FERG.UK] +2.5% (analyst action).

- Consumer staples: Carl Zeiss [AFX.DE] -1.5% (H1, cuts FY23 EBIT margin), Orkla [ORK.NL] +3.0% (Q1 beat).

- Materials: K+S Aktiengesellschaft [SDF.DE] -6.0% (Q1, cuts FY23 outlook).

- Financials: UBS [UBSG.CH] +1.0% (presents new operating model and management).

- Healthcare: Fresenius SE [FRE.DE] +7.0% (Q1 beat), Fresenius Medical Care [FME.DE] +1.5% (Q1 beat), Bavarian Nordic [BAVA.DK] +2.5% (Q1 results).

- Industrials: Evonik [EVK.DE] -1.0% (Q1 miss, trims FY23 Adj EBITDA guidance), Schaeffler [SHA.DE] -2.5% (earnings), Elringklinger [ZIL2.DE] -0.5% (Q1 beat).

- Technology: Purplebricks Group [PURP.UK] -57% (trading update), Agfa Gevaert [AGFB.BE] -2.5% (Q1 miss).

- Real Estate: SBB [SBBB.SE] -6% (credit rating cut; postponing dividend and rights issue).

Speakers

- ECB's Kazaks (Slovenia) stated that the rate hikes might not be finished in July; Still had some ground to cover. Doing 'too little' remains the greater danger.

- ECB’s Kazimir (Slovakia) noted that slowing pace of rate hikes allowed ECB to go higher for longer on its tightening path. September could be the earliest moment when policymakers can judge whether past rate hikes have been effective.

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that would phase out power price caps by end-2024.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) April Minutes: noted that core inflation had become significantly higher than expected in recent months. Considerable uncertainty and still some risk that inflation would become entrenched at a high level. Reiterated stance that a stronger SEK currency (krona) would be desirable. Two members advocated for a smaller hike of 25bps and it reiterated forward guidance of high probability of further rate hikes in June and possible in Sept.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Gov Bache noted that its floating NOK currency (krone) rate had been able to act as a shock absorber in economic downturns. Confidence in inflation target is a precondition for monetary policy's ability to dampen fluctuations in the economy and support high employment. Substantial uncertainty in the outlook. Reiterated stance that future rate decisions to remain data dependent.

- Russia Pres Putin victory day parade speech reiterated real war is being waged against our Motherland; Reiterated the West wanted to destroy Russia while Russia sought a peaceful future.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD clawed back from recent weakness against the major pairs ahead of Wed US CPI release. Dealers noted that the Fed survey on US credit conditions were less gloomy than expected and aided the greenback for now.

- EUR/USD little phased from hawkish ECB speak that the current tightening cycle could continue into the fall. Pair staying below the 1.10 level in the session.

- USD/JPY hovering under the 135 handle after BOJ Gov Ueda continued to note the upcoming policy review would not have any pre-set idea on specific monetary policy moves.

Economic data

- (UK) Apr Halifax Price Index M/M: -0.3 v +0.8% prior; Y/Y: 0.1 v 1.6% prior.

- (NO) Norway Q1 Average Monthly Earnings Y/Y: 4.4 v 4.4% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Mar Current Account Balance (DKK): 29.5B v 30.7B prior; Trade Balance (ex-shipping): 9.3B v 9.1B prior.

- (HU) Hungary Mar Preliminary Trade Balance: €0.9B v €0.6B prior.

- (FR) France Mar Trade Balance: -€8.0B v -€9.3Be; Current Account Balance: +€1.4B v -€3.0B prior.

- (CZ) Czech Mar Industrial Output Y/Y: 2.4% v 1.9%e; Construction Output Y/Y: -6.0% v -4.3% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Mar National Trade Balance (CZK): 15.9B v 14.0Be.

- (MY) Malaysia end-Apr Foreign Reserves: $114.4B v $115.5B prior.

- (HU) Hungary Apr YTD Budget Balance (HUF): -2.710T v -2.090T prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (EU) European Union opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 2026 and 2053 bonds via syndicate.

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR9.0T vs. IDR9.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.75B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold total €1.725B vs. €1.725B indicated in 2033 and 2044 RAGB Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 6-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in 2.20% April 2028 BOBL.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 3-month and 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2032, 2040 and 2044 bonds.

- 05:30 (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers Budget speech.

- 06:00 (US) Apr NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 89.8e v 90.1 prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar Industrial Production M/M: No est v 3.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 23.0% prior.

- 06:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden.

- 06:00 (SI) ECB's Vasle (Slovenia).

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell combined €2.0B in 6-month and 9-month bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB May Minutes.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Apr CPI M/M: -0.1%e v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.2%e v 6.9% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Apr CPI Core M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 7.7%e v 8.1% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Vehicle Production: No est v 346.1K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 272687 prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 08:30 (US) Fed’s Jefferson.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.1-6.3B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 12:05 (US) Fed’s Williams.

- 13:00 (DE) ECB’s Schnabel (Germany).

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes.

- 16:00 (US) President Biden meeting with Congress Leaders on debt ceiling.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Mar Current Account: No est v -$0.5B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v -$1.3B prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Unemployment Rate : 2.9%e v 2.7% prior.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia to sell A$800M in Apr 2029 bonds.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 5-year Upsized Bond.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.