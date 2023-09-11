Share:

EU mid-market update: Far East verbal FX intervention curbs USD strength for the time being ahead of US inflation data later this week; Focus on upcoming ECB with 'hawkish pause' seen as likely.

Notes/Observations

- For economic data, European inflation continued to moderate lower, while China Aug aggregate financing and new yuan loans beat estimates.

- European bourses started the week positive, ahead of an expected first pause in the rate cycle for ECB on Thurs. Italian banks particularly, moved higher after reports of an incoming amendment to windfall tax

- On FX, JPY currency strengthened after BOJ Gov Ueda said there is a chance of leaving negative rates this year. Seperately during Asia session, China PBOC verbally intervened with intention to fend of currency overshooting risks. Offshore yuan (USD/CNH) down in aftermath.

- Geopolitical tensions percolate, following a Chinese spy being arrested in UK Parliament on Sunday, North Korea leader departed for Russia to meet Putin during mid-week and US Biden Admin flew straight to Vietnam following G20 to strengthen ties, including economic deals with the likes of Boeing.

- Corporate debt issuance remains high despite the bond yield environment.

- Asia closed mixed with Shanghai Composite outperforming at +0.8%. EU indices are +0.2-0.7%. US futures are +0.2-0.5%. Gold +0.4%, DXY -0.4%; Commodity: Brent -0.3%, WTI -0.6%, TTF +7.7%; Crypto: BTC -0.2%, ETH -1.1%.

Asia

- BOJ Gov Ueda said to have signaled the possibility ending Japan's negative rates this year; Noted to end negative interest rates if judged that achieving the 2% price target became possible.

- China Aug CPI moved out of deflation (YoY: 0.1% v 0.2%e) while PPI registered its 11th straight decline).

(YoY: -3.0% v -3.0%e).

- (CN) China Aug New Yuan Loans (CNY): 1.360T v 1.200Te.

- (CN) China Aug Aggregate Financing (CNY) 3.120T v 2.420Te.

- (CN) China Aug M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 10.6% v 10.7%e; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.4%e; M0 Money Supply Y/Y: 9.5% v 9.9% prior.

- China PBOC said to have stated that it would resolutely fend off currency overshooting risks and prevent "over-adjustment" risk in FX. Confident to maintain stability of CNY currency (Yuan).

- China FX Regulator SAFE also stressed the CNY currency (Yuan) exchange rate has the solid basis to stay reasonably stable at balanced levels. To prevent speculations or incite clients to disrupt order of the FX market.

- Japan completed first round of Fukushima water release.

Europe

- Canadian ratings agency DBRS Morningstar raises Greece sovereign rating to BBB (investment grade); stable trend.

- S&P raised Portugal outlook to Positive from Stable; Affirms sovereign rating at BBB+.

Americas

- US President Biden stated that he believed China economic 'crisis' made any Taiwan invasion less likely (cited issues in the real estate sector and high youth unemployment).

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated that she was ‘feeling very good" about soft landing; Every inflation measure was "on the road down".

- WSJ's Timiraos noted that an important shift in Fed officials’ rate stance was under way; Fed was likely to pause rate increases in Sept, then take a harder look at whether more are needed.

- Vietnam and US deepened supply chain cooperation on rare earths, semiconductors and emerging technologies including AI.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.60% at 457.38, FTSE +0.19% at 7,492.73, DAX +0.20% at 15,771.05, CAC-40 +0.33% at 7,264.34, IBEX-35 +0.27% at 9,390.22, FTSE MIB +0.52% at 28,380.00, SMI +0.33% at 10,984.70, S&P 500 Futures +0.33%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced through the early hours of trading; all sectors start the day in the green with materials and financials among the leaders to the upside; lagging sectors include industrials and energy; reportedly Restaurant Group in advanced talks to sell its leisure division to The Big Table; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Oracle and Casey’s General Stores.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: JCDecaux [DEC.FR] +8.0% (analyst action - raised to Outperform at Oddo Securities), Vistry [VTY.UK] +13.0% (H1 results, £55M buyback intention, affirms FY23 guidance), Restaurant Group [RTN.UK] +1.5% (sells loss-making leisure business unit), Juventus [JUVE.IT] +1.0% (Exor denied press speculation over sale of its football club Juventus).

- Financials: Barclays [BARC.UK] +1.0% (reportedly to cut hundreds of jobs in trading and investment banking), Burford Capital [BUR.UK] -7.0% (ruling on YPF Damages).

- Healthcare: AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] -1.0% (trial data; reportedly CEO looking to step down next year).

- Industrials: Safran [SAF.FR] +1.0% (GE-Safran JV found suspect parts on jet engines), Siemens [SIE.DE] -1.0% (analyst action - cut to Hold at HSBC).

- Technology: Meyer Burger Technology [MBTN.CH] +4.0% (strategic partnership with Helion Energy).

- Materials: Covestro [1COV.DE] +3.5% (reportedly preparing for formal talks on ADNOC approach).

Speakers

- ECB said to remove leveraged loan capital Add-ONS for some banks.

- EU Commission Summer Economic Forecast cut the 2023 EU-19 GDP from 1.1% to 0.8%, cut the Germany 2023 GDP from +0.2% to -0.4% and raised the France GDP from 0.7% to 1.0%.

- Turkey Fin Min Simsek noted that disinflation was a key target of medium-term program.

- North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said to have departed to Russia via train to meet with Putin later this week (expected either Tues or Wed, Sept 12/13th).

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno stated that monetary policy specifics were up to BOJ to decide; Expected BOJ to closely communicate with Japan govt and conduct policy appropriately.

- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing noted that the UK spy activity was 'non-existent'; UK should stop framing China. The PBOC said to have stated that it would resolutely fend off currency overshooting risks and prevent "over-adjustment" risk in FX.

Currencies/fixed income

- Verbal intervention softening the USD against the Far-easy pairs. The greenback had been quite strong after a run of resilient US economic data added to bets that further rate hikes from the Fed might be on the horizon.

- Japanese Yen currency firmer in late Asia following weekend remarks attributed to BOJ Gov Ueda; USD/JPY testing below 146.20. Ueda said to have signaled the possibility ending Japan's negative rates this year; Noted to end negative interest rates if judged that achieving the 2% price target became possible.

- Both off-shore and on-shore CNY currency (Yuan) firmer following verbal FX intervention by Chinese PBoC and FX Regulator SAFE.

- EUR/USD at 1.0725 with focuc on the upcoming ECB rate decision later this week. ECB futures currently pricing about 35% chance for additional 25bps hike at Sept 1meeting. Dealers noting it would likely be a ‘hawkish’ pause in its language as inflation remained well above target.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Sept SEB Swedish Housing-Price Indicator: 6 v 15 prior.

- (NL) Netherlands July Trade Balance: €8.4B v €12.3B prior.

- (JP) Japan Aug Preliminary Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: -17.6 v -19.7% prior.

- (NO) Norway Aug CPI M/M: -0.8% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.4%e.

- (NO) Norway Aug CPI Underlying M/M: -0.6% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.6%e.

- (NO) Norway Aug PPI (including oil) M/M: +4.8 v -2.9% prior; Y/Y-37.4% v -35.4% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Aug CPI M/M: -0.7% v +1.8% prior; Y/Y: 2.4% v 3.1% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Aug CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.8% v +2.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.3% v 3.2% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Aug CPI M/M:0.2% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.5%e.

- (CZ) Czech July Export Price Index Y/Y: -4.5% v -3.0% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: -11.6% v -9.4% prior.

- (TR) Turkey July Current Account Balance: -$5.5B v -$4.5Be.

- (TR) Turkey July Unemployment Rate: 9.4% v 9.6% prior.

- (TR) Turkey July Industrial Production M/M: -0.4% v +1.2% prior; Y/Y: 7.4% v 0.2% prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 468.9B v 467.6B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 459.5B v 458.0B prior.

- (IT) Italy July Industrial Production M/M: -0.7% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -2.1% v -1.8%e; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -2.1% v -0.7% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (RO) Romania opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 5-year and 10-year notes via syndicate.

Looking ahead

- (MX) Mexico Aug ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 6.3% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 6-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Aug Consumer Confidence: No est v 80 prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.6B in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2052 bonds.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 8.25% Sept 2032 Bonds.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa July Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.5%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.8%e v 5.5% prior.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data (released earlier in session).

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (IS) Iceland Aug Unemployment Rate: No est v 2.8% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July Industrial Production M/M: 0.3%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 4.0%e v 3.7% prior; Manufacturing Production (unadj) Y/Y: No est v 0.8% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.4-7.0B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE Gilt sale operation.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Aug Total Card Spending M/M: No est v -0.9% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: No est v 0.0% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand July Net Migration: No est v 5.0K prior.

- 19:00 (UK) BOE's Mann.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v 78.7 prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Sept Consumer Confidence: No est v 81 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Aug NAB Business Confidence: No est v +2 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 10 prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB60B in 3-month bills.

- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-year JGB Bonds.

- (NZ) New Zealand pre-election economic and fiscal update.