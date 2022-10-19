Next week’s ECB meeting is set to bring another 75bp rate hike in all three policy rates. We expect Lagarde to say that the probability of the ECB staff’s downside risk scenario from the September projection exercise is becoming more likely, but fall short of giving new significant policy signals. We expect the ECB to continue to hike its policy rates until early next year, with the risk of potential further hikes if fiscal initiatives support the growth outlook in such a way that inflation remains too high over the medium-term.
Markets will focus on the risk of the ECB ending its APP reinvestments, which will complement the liquidity tightening that will take place as TLTROs mature next year. We do not expect the ECB to present a roadmap on how to end reinvestments at this meeting, but we expect the ECB to announce a change in its reserve remuneration system, which may initially cause some market jitters. We expect the ECB to calibrate the new system in such a way that the market relevant policy rate will continue to be the deposit rate, but we acknowledge risks to short-end credit spreads.
Navigating the ‘tug of war’ between fiscal easing and monetary tightening
Since the September meeting, the outlook for the Eurozone economy has clouded further. A worsening energy crisis is weighing on competitiveness and domestic demand and business surveys, such as PMIs and consumer confidence, have further declined into recessionary territory. However, hard data has so far outperformed soft indicators, as a healthy order backlog and easing supply constraints continue to support industrial activity and a strong labour market is holding a hand under consumer spending. Our baseline remains that a recession will take hold in H2 22 and we expect the ECB to acknowledge that the probability of its downside scenario (negative growth of -0.9% instead of 0.9% next year) has increased.
Navigating the 'tug of war' of monetary tightening amid easing fiscal policies creates increasing headaches for the ECB. Underlining the risks of fiscal expansion at a time of rapidly rising interest rates, Banque de France governor Villeroy recently warned that: “If you have a monetary policy with an anti-inflationary stance and there are doubts about whether your fiscal policy will fuel inflation, then you really risk nurturing a vicious loop.” While high inflation keeps pressure on the ECB to front-load more rate hikes (HICP and core inflation rose yet again to record highs of 9.9% and 4.8%, respectively, in September), governments are coming up with ever more creative ways to shield consumers and firms from the adverse repercussions of the energy crisis. Since the September meeting, Germany announced a large aid package (see Germany's energy package: stoking or quenching the fire?, 11 October) and discussions about another round of EU-wide borrowing are ongoing.
