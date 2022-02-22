Notes/Observations

- Risk aversion sentiment percolates after Russian President Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

- Volatility jumps in various asset classes.

- Market now eye various sanctions threat; Russia asserts it would continue with gas supplies.

- Brent oil approaching $100/barrel (last accomplished in 2014).

- German Feb IFO Survey registered its 2nd straight improvement.

Asia

- RBA Assist Gov Kent announced changes to the RBA's Open Market Operations in which the interest rates on OMO repos would change to floating rate. Stressed that changes did not provide any guidance on the future path of monetary policy.

- New Zealand Shadow Board (NZIER) called for substantial tightening over the next year with an overwhelming call to raise OCR by 25bps to 1.00% at the Feb meeting, with some voices calling for up to 50bps hike.

- South Korea Feb Consumer Confidence: 103.1 v 104.4 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 2.7% v 2.6% prior.

- China Fin Min Liu stated that would strengthen cooperation with monetary policy, to roll out larger tax and fee cuts in 2022.

Russia/Ukraine

- Russia President Putin issued a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR). Ordered troops into eastern Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' operations.

- Western leaders denounce Putin’s move as a violation of international law.

- President Biden signed Executive Order to prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.

- US Sec of State Blinken stated to take appropriate steps with partners, strongly condemned Putin's decision on separatist regions. Move on Donetsk and Luhansk needed a swift response.

- German Chancellor Scholz, France President Macron and US President Biden condemned Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of rebel-held area in east Ukraine. Labeled a clear breach of the Minsk peace agreements and vow that this step will not go unanswered.

- UK PM Johnson called an emergency COBRA meeting for Tuesday morning and expected to announce significant new sanctions against Russia.

Europe

- ECB's Villeroy (France) reiterated stance that saw no need to decide rate-hike dates at this time. Reiterated call to end APP purchases (conventional QE) around Q3 2022.

Americas

- Fed's Bowman (voter) kept door open for larger March rate rise; supported prompt and decisive action.

Energy

- Iraq Oil Min Jabbar reiterated stance no need for OPEC+ to raise output any faster; OPEC+ does not want commercial oil storage to grow, unfair if any OPEC states go beyond their oil quota.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.78% at 451.26, FTSE -0.44% at 7,451.60, DAX -1.31% at 14,537.97, CAC-40 -0.97% at 6,722.29, IBEX-35 -0.49% at 8,447.71, FTSE MIB -1.18% at 25,742.00, SMI -1.01% at 11,772.31, S&P 500 Futures -1.08%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open substantially lower across the board, but recovered some of the losses as the session progressed; risk appetite curtailed by latest events in Ukraine; all sectors start the day in the red; less negative sectors include consumer discretionary and energy; sectors leading to the downside include materials and financials; oil and gas subsector supported by higher crude prices; travel and leisure subsector dragged by airlines;Erament signs deal to sell A&D with Airbus, Safran; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Home Depot, Medronic, Endesa and ASM International.

Equities

- Financials: HSBC Holdings [HSBA.UK] -1% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Smith & Nephew [SN.UK] +3% (earnings; new CEO).

- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] +9% (confirms exploring Porsche IPO), Antofagasta [ANTO.UK] +1.5% (earnings), John Wood Group [WG.UK] -9.5% (delays results).

- Materials: Norsk Hydro [NHY.NO] -1% (earnings; special dividend).

Speakers

- ECB's Reinesch (Luxembourg): APP bond buying (conventional QE) might need to end sooner that what was believed back in Dec.

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell stated that to hold emergency meeting in Paris today regarding Ukraine situation; make decision on Russian sanctions later in the day.

- UK PM Johnson stated that Russian President Putin was going to find out he has gravely miscalculated. All the evidence was that Putin was bent on a full scale invasion on Ukraine.

- German IFO Economists noted that the domestic economy was expecting an end to the pandemic. It cautioned that rising energy prices as a result of Ukraine situation remained a risk and a drag on business.

- Reports circulated that Russia might recognize Ukrainian Separatist claims over more land than already recognized.

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy stated that Russia set legal ground for further aggression. Urged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to be stopped. Received request from Foreign Ministry regarding breaking diplomatic relations with the Russia Federation. Believed there would be no war against the country or wider escalation.

- Russia Central Bank (CBR) official: Ready to support financial markets.

- Russia Energy Min Shulginov stated that it planned to continue with exporting natural gas without disruptions. Reiterated stance that long-term gas contracts to maintain market balance.

- President Putin stated that Russia would continue with uninterrupted supplies of gas and LNG.

- Russia Foreign Ministry stated that any establishment of Russian bases in Eastern Ukraine was not being discussed at this time but could take steps if needed.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD, JPY and CHF-related pairs benefitted as risk aversion sentiment percolated after Russian President Putin ordered the deployment of peacekeeping troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

The initial risk aversion that enveloped the market as Europe opened retraced a bit as Russia asserted it would continue with gas supplies. Focus turns to the Western response on its various sanctions threat.

- Brent oil approaching $100/barrel (last accomplished in 2014).

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jan Unemployment Rate: 7.5% v 6.7% prior.

- (UK) Jan Public Finances (PSNCR): -£22.0B v £18.1B prior; Public Sector Net Borrowing: -£3.7B v -£4.2Be; Central Government NCR: -£23.2B v £18.0B prior; PSNB (ex-banking groups): -£2.9B v -£3.1Be.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Real Sector Confidence (seasonally adj): 109.9 v 111.9 prior; Real Sector Confidence NSA (unadj): 109.8 v 109.5 prior.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Capacity Utilization: 76.6% v 77.6% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Dec Leading Indicator: # v 125.9 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-Feb Foreign Reserves: $115.8B v $116.1B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jan CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.6%e.

- (DE) Germany Feb IFO Business Climate Survey: 98.9 v 96.5e (2nd straight improvement); Current Assessment Survey: 98.6 v 96.5e; Expectations Survey: 99.2 v 96.1e.

- (IS) Iceland Jan Wage Index M/M: 3.7% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.3% prior.

- (IT) Italy Jan Final CPI M/M: 1.6% v 1.6% prelim; Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.8% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): 107.7 v 106.2 prior.

- (IT) Italy Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.0% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.3% prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR9.0T vs. IDR11.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2030, 2032 and 2037 bonds.

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold total €B vs. €2.0B indicated in 3-month and 6-month bills.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel Jan Leading 'S' Indicator M/M: No est v -0.1% prior.

- (MX) Citibanamex Survey of Economists.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jan PPI M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 4.5% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) Feb CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: 25e v 24 prior; Selling Prices: 68e v 66 prior.

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Feb FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 74.1 prior.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 07:45 (UK) BOE's Ramsden.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jan M3 Money Supply M/M: -0.4%e v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 8.6%e v 8.9% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 50bps to 3.40%.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (US) Dec FHFA House Price Index M/M: 1.0%e v 1.1% prior; Q/Q: No est v 4.2% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Dec S&P Case-Shiller House Price Index (20-City) M/M: 1.10%e v 1.18% prior; Y/Y: 18.00%e v 18.29% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Dec S&P Case-Shiller House Price Index (overall) Y/Y: No est v 18.81% prior.

- 09:00 (BE) Belgium Feb Business Confidence Index: 3.0e v 2.7 prior.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 09:45 (US) Feb Preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI: 56.0e v 55.5 prior; Services PMI: 53.0e v 51.2 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 51.1 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Consumer Confidence: 110.0e v 113.8 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: 10e v 8 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Notes.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Jan Trade Balance: No est v $0.4B prior.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Mar Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 90 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 82 prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q4 Construction Work Done: +2.5%e v -0.3% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q4 Wage Price Index Q/Q: 0.7%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 2.4%e v 2.2% prior.

- 20:00 (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25bps to 1.00%.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Q4 Short-Term External Debt: No est v $164.6B prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China to sell CNY-denominated 3-year and 7-yearupside Bond.

- 22:00 (TH) Thailand to sell THB17B in 2042 Bonds.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Jan Custom Trade Balance: -$0.5Be v -$0.4B prior; Exports Y/Y: 18.6%e v 24.1% prior (revised from 24.2%); Imports Y/Y: 24.3%e v 32.3% prior (revised from 33.4%).