EU mid-market update: EU area PMI disappoint; focus on magnitude of expected BOE rate hike; Amazon and Apple results expected after the market close.

- Yesterday’s equity selloff continued with growing uncertainty over the global economic outlook and on the back of a flow of earnings and Fitch US downgrade.

- Major European PMI Service readings mainly below consensus (Beats: Germany, Misses: Spain, Italy, France & Euro Zone).

- Focus on BOE with market looking for signs that BOE considering a pause or nearing the end of its hiking cycle. Extra weight given to BoE at this time due to the UK’s particularly stubborn inflation in comparison to equivalent economies.

- EU Earnings Recap: Infineon Q3 noted weak Q4 outlook and narrowed FY23 guidance; Merck cut FY23 guidance, Q2 saw organic rev decline YoY; ProSiebenSat.1 Q2 experienced weak TV advertising market but affirmed FY23 with H2 recovery; Rolls Royce H1 strong improvement in pretax profit and margins, gives attention to supply chain constraints; Adidas final Q2 saw ~30% regional sales rotation from NA to China; Next slightly raises FY23 pretax profit as part of Q2 trading update; ING Q2 bottom line beat; Beiersdorf top and bottom line beat, raised FY23 guidance; AXA is on track to meet FY23 target; Airlines Lufthansa and Wizz air beat expectations and provided healthy guidance with Lufthansa affirming. From Asia, Nintendo Q1 saw increased Switch sales YoY and maintained FY23 and FY24 guidance, noted results were supported by the higher priced OLED Switch.

- US Premarket Earnings Expected: APD, APO, ARW, BALL, BDX, CI, COP, H, HAS, HII, ICE, JLL, K, MMP, PH, SO, SRE, TKR, TRGP, TRMB, VC.

- Asia closed most lower with Nikkei225 under-performing at -1.6%. EU indices are -0.7% to -1.5%. US futures are -0.4% to -0.6%. Gold +0.1%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.3%, WTI -0.2%, TTF +4.8%; Crypto: BTC -1.2%, ETH -1.3%.

Asia

- China July Caixin PMI Services registered its 7th straight expansion (54.1 v 52.7e ).

- Japan July Final PMI Services 53.8 v 53.9 prelim (confirms 10th month of expansion).

- Australia July Final PMI Services: 47.9 v 48.0 prelim (confirmed 1st contraction in 4 months.

- Australia Jun Trade Balance (A$): 10.8Be v 11.8B prior; Exports M/M: -2% v +4% prior; Imports M/M: N-4% v +2% prior.

- Australia Q2 Retail Sales registered its 3rd straight quarterly decline (Q/Q: -0.5% v -0.5%e).

- BoJ announced a 2nd unscheduled JGB buying op this week.

Americas:

- Brazil Central Bank (BCB) cut Selic Target Rate by 50bps to 13.25% (more-than-expected) to embark on easing; Saw next rate cut of the same magnitude noting that the current pace of easing was appropriate.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.93% at 456.56, FTSE -1.45% at 7,451.18, DAX -0.97% at 15,864.55, CAC-40 -1.10% at 7,232.63, IBEX-35 -0.74% at 9,260.08, FTSE MIB -1.42% at 28,564.00, SMI -1.01% at 11,099.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.29%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open lower across the board and drifted lower as the session wore on; again all sectors trade in the red in the early part of the session; less negative sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; while technology and materials among leaders to the downside; food & beverage subsector supported following better than expected earnings from AB InBev; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Apple, Amazon, ConocoPhilips and Amgen.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Lufthansa [LHA.DE] -7.0% (Q2 results), Next [NXT.UK] -0.5% (Q2 trading update, raises FY23 slightly).

- Consumer staples: Anheuser-Busch InBev [ABI.BE] +3.0% (Q2 results).

- Financials: ING [INGA.NL] -1.5% (Q2 results), London Stock Exchange [LSEG.UK] -3.0% (H1 results), Société Générale [GLE.FR] +1.5% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Merck KGaa [MRK.DE] +3.0% (Q2 results, cuts FY23 guidance).

- Industrials: BMW [BMW.DE] -2.5% (Q2 results), Rolls-Royce [RR.UK] -2.0% (H1 results, affirms FY23).

- Technology: Infineon [IFX.DE] -11.5% (Q3 results, guides light Q4, narrows FY23 guidance; to build plant).

- Telecom: Telefónica Deutschland [O2D.DE] -5.0% (analysts' downgrades), Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] -3.0% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB’s Panetta (Italy) noted that risks to inflation outlook have become more balanced.

- Turkey Fin Min Simsek stated that would support disinflation with fiscal discipline.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD holding onto recent gains as dealers cite that US economic resilience trumps fiscal uncertainty. Focus turns to US. nonfarm payrolls report which comes out on Friday. USD Index at 1-month high. The two-year yield remains higher than the 10-year, an inverted curve often seen as an indication of recession fears.

- USD/JPY approaching the 144 neighborhood as markets continued to pushback against speculation that the recent BOJ YCC flexibility was a prelude to an imminent exit of the central bank's ultra-easy policy.

- EUR/USD staying below the 1.10 level as the major European PMI Services readings tended to disappoint.

- GBP/USD hovering around 1.27 with focus on BOE rate decision. Close call whether BOE hikes by 25bps or 50bps. Market to be looking for signs that BOE was considering a pause or nearing the end of its hiking cycle in the Statement and press conference.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Jun Trade Balance: €18.7B v €15.0Be; Exports M/M:0.1% v 0.3%e; Imports M/M: -3.4% v -0.3%e.

- (RU) Russia July Services PMI: 54.0 v 56.8 prior (6th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 53.3 v 55.8 prior.

- (NO) Norway Jun Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 4.3% v 5.0% prior.

- (CH) Swiss July CPI M/M: -0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.6%e (2nd month under target); CPI Core Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.8%e.

- (CH) Swiss July CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.1% v 1.8% prior.

- (SE) Sweden July PMI Services: 52.7 v 45.9 prior (1st expansion in 3 months); PMI Composite: 51.3 v 45.7 prior.

- (FR) France Jun YTD Budget Balance: -€116.2B v -€107.2B prior.

- (TR) Turkey July CPI M/M: 9.5% v 8.4%e; Y/Y: 47.8% v 46.8%e; CPI Core Index Y/Y: 56.1% v 54.5%e.

- (TR) Turkey July PPI M/M: 8.2% v 6.5% prior; Y/Y: 44.5% v 40.4% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa July PMI (whole economy): 48.2 v 48.7 prior (5th straight contraction).

- (ES) Spain July Services PMI: 52.8 v 53.4e (9th straight expansion; Composite PMI: 51.7 v 52.5e.

- (IT) Italy July Services PMI: 51.5 v 52.2e (7th straight expansion; Composite PMI:48.9# v 49.5e.

- (FR) France July Final Services PMI: 47.1 v 47.4 prelim (confirmed 2nd straight contraction); Composite PMI: 46.6 v 46.6 prelim.

- (DE) Germany July Final Services PMI: 52.3 v 52.0 prelim (confirmed 7th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 48.5 v 48.3 prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Final Services PMI: 50.9 v 51.1 prelim (confirmed 7th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 48.6 v 48.9 prelim.

- (IT) Italy Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.2% v +0.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.0% prior.

- (UK) July Final Services PMI: 51.5 v 51.5 prelim (confirmed 6th month of expansion); Composite PMI: 50.8 v 50.7 prelim.

- (UK) July Official Reserves Changes: $0.9B v $0.0B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun PPI M/M: -0.4% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -3.4% v -3.2%e.

- (CY) Cyprus July CPI M/M: 0.8% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.9% prior.

- (IS) Iceland Q2 Unemployment Rate: % v 3.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.72B vs. €5.0-6.0B indicated range in 2027, 2029 and 2033 bonds.

- Sold €1.92B in 1.50% Apr 2027 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.238% v 0.965% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.70x v 1.70x prior (Apr 7th 2022).

- Sold €1.55B in 0.60% Oct 2029 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.281% v 0.178% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.63xx v 2.32x prior (Nov 18th 2021).

- Sold €2.25B in 3.55% Oct 2033 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.605%; bid-to-cover: 1.51x.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €535M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 0.65%Nov 2033 inflation-linked bonds (SPGBei); Real Yield: 0.879% v 1.131% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.98x v 1.80x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €8.99B vs. €8.0-9.0B indicated range in 2033, 2038 and 2060 Bonds.

- Sold €5.814B in 3.0% May 2033 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.09% v 3.04% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.83x v 1.90x prior (July 6th 2023).

- Sold €1.86B 1.25% May 2038 Oat; Avg Yield: 3.37% v 3.47% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.58x v 2.43x prior (Mar 2nd 2023).

- Sold €1.325B in 4.00% Apr 2060 Oat; Avg yield: 3.51% v 3.49% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.17x v 2.51x prior.

Looking ahead

- (EG) Egypt Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rates unchanged (no set time).

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jun Chain Store Sales M/M: No est v 0.4% prior.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell combined RON800M in 2030 and 2036 bonds.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Bank Rate by 25bps to 5.25%.

- 07:00 BOE Aug Minutes.

- 07:00 (UK) BOE Monetary Policy Report.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jun Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -7.8% prior; Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -9.0% prior.

- 07:30 (US) July Challenger Job Cuts: No est v 40.7K prior; Y/Y: No est v +25.2% prior.

- 07:30 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey post rate decision press conference.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Q2 Preliminary Nonfarm Productivity: +2.2%e v -2.1% prior; Unit Labor Costs: 2.5%e v 4.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 225Ke v 221K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.71Me v 1.690M prior.

- 08:30 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave 2-Week Repurchase Rate unchanged at 7.00%.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:30 (US) Fed's Barkin on Economy.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil July Brazil Services PMI: No est v 53.3 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 51.5 prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e July 28th: No est v $595.9B prior.

- 09:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) July Decision Maker Panel (DMP) Survey:

- 09:45 (US) July Final S&P Services PMI: 52.4e v 52.4 prelim; Composite PMI: 52.0e v 52.0 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Jun Factory Orders: 2.3%e v 0.3% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): +0.1%ev -0.5% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jun Final Durable Goods Orders: 4.7%e v 4.7% prelim; Durables (ex-transporation): 0.6%e v 0.6% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.2% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.0% prelim.

- 10:00 (US) July ISM Services Index: 53.0e v 53.9 prior; Prices Paid: No est v 54.1 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jun Exports FOB: $4.0Be v $4.5B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 3.25% 2033 Bonds.

- 18:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank July Minutes.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines CPI M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.9%e v 5.4% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Central Bank (RBA) Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP).

- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW100B in 10-Year Bonds; Avg Yield: % v 3.785% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 2.55x prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.