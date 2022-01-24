The Fed entered into the new year needing to reset its credibility to control inflation at nearly a 40-year high. It has been nimble since its hawkish turn last fall as it doubled the pace of QE taper, brought forward the date of rates lift-off, and increased the number of anticipated rate hikes without two months.
Counterbalancing this newfound agility is the Fed’s longstanding policy to provide forward guidance well ahead of any policy change. The challenge for Powell, at the January Fed meeting on Wednesday, is to telegraph a March rate hike in a manner that leaves room for the Fed to move more or less hawkish, perhaps even leaving space for a 50-basis point hike, as some traders have priced in the past week.
The Fed’s preferred price and wage gauges (ECI and PCE deflator) will be released a few days after the FOMC meeting, and we expect both to show elevated inflation pressure.
FOMC Rate Decision
We are foreseeing rates to remain steady with the current pace of taper to be maintained at the January meeting. The main goal of the meeting is for the FOMC to telegraph a March rate hike and balance-sheet runoff this year, emphasizing the uncertainty and downside risks to growth amid the Omicron wave.
There, most likely, will be a substantial discussion of balance-sheet runoff. At the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Powell will provide more guidance, as hinted in the December FOMC meeting minutes.
This new guidance will suggest an appropriate interest-rate hike at the next meeting in March. The FOMC will also anticipate a balance-sheet runoff to start once rates normalisation is underway but will not provide clear calendar-based guidance on the timing of runoff.
We expect that a signal of when and how balance-sheet normalisation would happen will come only at the March meeting when the committee will issue a detailed addendum to policy normalisation principles and plans.
Both the statement and Chairman Powell’s remarks at the press conference will characterise labour market conditions as tight, having been improving rapidly before Omicron but might weaken temporarily in the coming months.
Powell likely will touch on the possibility of a 50-basis point hike at the March meeting. He should mention that it is not something most on the committee currently are anticipating. What would be most interesting for us is if he couches that answer in conditionals and does not completely dismiss the possibility.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. The Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of the Fed decision.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold approaches $1,848 yearly hurdle as risk sentiment dwindles
Gold holds on to the week-start rebound towards the yearly resistance line, dribbles around $1,842 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. Risk assets remain on the back foot as pre-Fed anxiety joins Russia-led geopolitical risks.
Decentraland price not out of the woods yet, MANA bears prepare for 28% decline
Decentraland price could be headed for a further decline as MANA continues to drop toward the bearish target projected by a pessimistic chart pattern. The token is at risk of a 28% plunge toward $1.46 if the 200D SMA fails to act as a reliable foothold.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting on Wednesday, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border. That may sound a bit over the top given how deep a correction we've already seen.