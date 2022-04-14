Notes/Observations

- Focus on ECB policy decision; hawks in control; focus on any detail in plans to start raising interest rates in the coming months.

- More Far east central bank tighten policy; BOK hikes by 25bps while Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS) performed a duel tightening for the 1st time since 2010.

Asia

- Bank of Korea (BoK) raised 7-Day Repo Rate by 25bps to 1.25% (as expected).

- Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Bi-annual Monetary Policy Statement; Tightened policy by recentering the currency band higher and raising the slope slightly; maintained width of FX band.

- Singapore Q1 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.4% v 09%e; Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.7%e.

- Australia Mar Employment Change: +17.9K v +30.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 4.0% v 3.9%e.

- Australia Apr Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 5.2% v 4.9% prior.

- BOJ Dep Gov Wakatabe reiterated govt stance that was desirable for FX to move in a stable manner and reflect fundamentals.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: stated Japan not in a situation in which it has escaped deflation; Will work with BOJ to get out of deflation.

- Japan LDP Draft Proposal had no notes on size of spending; Govt must seek steps to diversify channels for procuring rare metals; should prioritize compiling relief package swiftly by tapping special reserves to fund spending.

- More speculation that PBOC could cut the RRR by 50bps as soon as Friday following the recent State Council meeting.

Russia/Ukraine

- EU said to warn that Russia President Putin’s demand for gas payment in RUB currency (Rubles) would breach sanctions.

- White House authorized more intelligence sharing with Ukraine and confirmed further supply of arms.

- President Biden confirmed that $800M military package to Ukraine would contain many of the weapons systems US had already provided as well as new capabilities.

- Russia reports Moskva missile cruise ship was seriously damaged after an ammunition explosion; the cause of the fire is being established.

Americas

- Fed's Waller (hawk, voter) stated that inflation data was high and we knew it would be; Data supporeds 50 basis point hike in May and maybe more in June and July; Believed we were at peak inflation.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.09% at 457.20, FTSE -0.34% at 7,555.27, DAX +0.12% at 14,093.07, CAC-40 +0.37% at #, IBEX-35 +0.10% at 8,626.27, FTSE MIB +0.19% at 24,768.00, SMI +0.50% at 12,440.80, S&P 500 Futures -0.01%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open modestly higher (FTSE 100 notable exception) and remained positive as the session wore on; sectors among those leading ot the upside are materials and technology; laggard sectors include consumer discretionary and energy; Denmark, Iceland and Norway closed for holiday; BasWare to be acquired by KKR-lead consortium; reportedly Altantia to about to reach agreement to be acquired; unofficial start of earnings season; focus on upcoming ECB interest rate decision later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include United Health, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Hermes [RMS.FR] +1.5% (sales), Wizz Air [WIZZ.UK] +7% (trading update), Hays [HAS.UK] -2% (trading update).

- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] +0.5% (prelim results), Atlantia [ATL.IT] +5% (offers speculation).

- Technology: BasWare [BAS1V.FI] +92.5% (to be acquired).

- Telecom: Ericsson [ERICB.SE] -6% (earnings), Publicis [PUB.FR] -2.5% (sales).

Speakers

- Russia Dep Chair of Security Council Medvedev (former Pres): If Sweden and Finland joined NATO, then Russia would take measures in Baltic and could place nuclear arms in region.

- Russia said to have banned exports of alloyed scrap to unfriendly countries (**Note: Scrap is a raw material used in steelmaking.

- Turkey said to be considering jail terms for release of unapproved economic data.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesperson stated that govt had many favorable conditions to stabilize trade. Hoped US lifts tariffs on Chinese goods as soon as possible.

- China Fin Min Liu Kun stated that domestic fiscal income situation was 'grim' amid COVID outbreak and economic pressures.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD retraced some of its recent strength as US bond yields moved lower. Markets appeared to have dialed back bets on how far the Fed might go in hiking rates. Dealers believing that the market was now better priced for Fed tightening and that US bond yields and the dollar should find it more challenging to continue their recent strong upward momentum.

- Focus on ECB and potential for a faster taper of its monthly Asset Purchase Scheme (APP). Dealers noted that ECB policy tightening expectations had been reinforced by higher-than-expected inflation data and plans for accelerated tightening from other central banks. Markets currently expect ECB to enact rate hikes in September and December. EUR/USD currently holding above 1.09 level.

- Lower US bond yields coupled with some verbal intervention by Japanese authorities helped the USD/JPY to ease away from recent 20-year highs.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Mar CPI M/M: 1.5% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 4.5% prior.

- (FI) Finland Feb GDP Indicator Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.1% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar CPI M/M: 1.8% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 5.6%e; CPI Level: 359.80 v 358.38e.

- (SE) Sweden Mar CPIF M/M: 1.7% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 6.1% v 5.6%e.

- (SE) Sweden Mar CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 1.0% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.7%e.

- (CH) Swiss Mar Producer & Import Prices M/M: 0.8% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.1% v 5.8% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank left the One Week Deposit Rate unchanged at 6.15% (as expected).

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Mar CPI Y/Y: 15.8%e v 15.7% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Feb Total Mining Production M/M: 1.6%e v 5.4% prior; Y/Y: -0.1%e v +0.1% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v 7.0% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v -2.9% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 6.05% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.71x prior (Mar 31st 2022).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Tourist Activity Report.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q4 Final GDP Annualized (3rd reading): No est v 17.6% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Feb Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 14.8% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Feb Trade Balance: No est v €5.3B prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£05B, £1.0B and £1.5B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Interest Rate Decision: expected to leave One-Week Repo Rate unchanged at 14.00%.

- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Current Key Rate at 10.00%.

- 07:45 (EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rates unchanged. Expected to leave Main 7-Day Refinancing Rate unchanged at 0.00%; Expected to leave Marginal Lending Facility unchanged at 0.25%; Expected to leave Deposit Facility Rate unchanged at -0.50%.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.6%e v 0.3% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 1.0%e v 0.2% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.2%e v -0.4% prior; Retail Sales (control group) 0.0%e v -1.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Import Price Index M/M: 2.3%e v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 11.8%e v 10.9% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: 1.0%e v 0.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Export Price Index M/M: 2.2%e v 3.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 16.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 170Ke v 166K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.500Me v 1.523M prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb Manufacturing Sales M/M: 3.5%e v 0.6% prior; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: 0.9%e v 4.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Apr 8th: No est v $606.5B prior.

- 10:00 (US) Apr Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 59.0e v 59.4 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Business Inventories: 1.3%e v 1.1% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 18:00 (US) Fed’s Harker discusses Economy and Job Market.

- 21:30 (CN) China Mar New Home Prices M/M: No est v -0.13% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China PBoC Monthly MLF Setting: Expected to cut 1-year Medium-Term Lending Facility by 10bps to 2.75%.

- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW700B in 1-year Bonds.

- 22:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW600B in 50-year Bonds.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.