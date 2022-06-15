EU Mid-Market Update: Focus on ECB emergency meeting and possible action to address fragmentation; FOMC rate decision later today.

Notes/Observations

- Bond yields in focus as central banks maneuver on policy.

- ECB announced an unscheduled meeting to discuss current market conditions. Speculation that ECB to discuss using PEPP reinvestments as a crisis response or even put into play the never used OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions) which is a process designed to prevent divergence in short-term bond yields. (aka existing tools) **Note: 10-year Italian BTP-German Bund yield spread remains the key yardstick for Euro Zone bond market fragmentation.

- European indices rose higher after the announcement of the meeting, EUR rose sharply as well, EU bond yields are lower. In general, Asia closed mixed and US futures are slightly higher at +0.5%. Elsewhere Gold %, BTC %, ETH %, DXY %, Brent %, WTI %.

- EU launches two new legal proceedings against the UK following its action on the Northern Ireland protocol. Details expected to be flushed out later. Reportedly PM Johnson has asked his cabinet to de-escalate the protocol talks to avoid a trade war.

- In Asia, JGB futures were halted on the TSE following a trigger of the circuit breakers after seeing selling pressure outweigh the BOJ special ops. BOJ announced that it would conduct of Fixed rate purchases are least expensive to deliver on consecutive days.

- Economic data for Norway trade balance, Swiss PPI and France final CPI among others, all mostly in line with expectations.

- A congested day of macro news in the EU session is only expected to ramp up as the highly anticipated FOMC rate decision now sees the market having priced in a 75bps hike.

Asia

- China May Industrial Production Y/Y: +0.7% v -1.0%e.

- China May Retail Sales Y/Y: -6.7% v -7.1%e.

- China May YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.1%e.

- China PBoC conducted its 1-year MLF operation with the yield maintained at 2.85% (5th straight month with rate unchanged).

- China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official Fu stated that expected economic Reiterates economy still faced some difficulties and challenges. Domestic recovery had good momentum.

- BOJ noted that the 7-year JGB yield was under upward pressure and chance long term rate would exceed tolerance band. Announced to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) with seven years left until maturity at 0.25 per cent for two days until Friday.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated Govt to take appropriate action on FX; BOJ had jurisdiction on Monetary policy.

Europe

- BOE shadow MPC believed a 50bps this week was needed in order to combat high inflation.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +0.7M v +1.8M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 0.97% at 411.28, FTSE +1.00% at 7,259.50, DAX +1.05% at 13,444.22, CAC-40 +0.87% at 6,001.89, IBEX-35 +0.80% at 8,130.69, FTSE MIB +2.36% at 22,363.00, SMI +0.37% at 10,738.87, S&P 500 Futures +0.50%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board remained upbeat through the session; all sectors start the day in the green; sectors among those leading to the upside include financials an utilities; laggard sectors include energy and health care; banking subsector supported on rumors ECB will address fragmentation; reportedly BP to take stake in green hydrogen facility in Australia; Knorr-Bremse takes stake in Cojali; focus on upcoming ad-hoc ECB meeting; no major earnings expected during the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Hennes & Mauritz [HMB.SE] -4% (sales), XXL ASA [XXL.NO] -20% (prelim earnings), WH Smith [SMWH.UK] +6% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: Greenyard Foods [GREEN.BE] +7% (earnings).

- Financials: Sqli [SQLI.FR] +13% (sells stake).

- Industrials: Gerresheimer [GXI.DE] +12% (reportedly rejects offer).

Speakers

- ECB's Wunsch (Belgium, hawk): Next 150-200bps of ECB hikes were 'no brainers'; ECB was very open to stepping in if the market overreacts. Gradualism did not exclude hikes more than 25bps.

- EU Official McGuinness (financial stability and capital markets) stated that the EU would make some announcements on the UK today.

- EU said to have launched two new legal proceedings against the UK as a response to UK's action on Northern Ireland Protocol (as expected).

- EU's Sefcovic stated that the UK had no legal nor political justification for Northern Ireland Protocol bill. UKmoves left EU with no choice but to act.

- Swiss SECO June Economic Forecasts raised the 2022 CPI forecast from 1.9% to 2.5% and raised the 2023 CPI from 0.7% to 1.4%. It cut the 2022 GDP growth forecast from 2.8% to 2.6% and also cut the 023 GDP growth outlook from 2.0% to 1.9%.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) cut its 2022 global oil demand growth from 1.91M bpd to 1.8M bps while raising the 2022 global supply by 600K to 99.8M bpd. Global oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023. Supply might struggle to meet demand next year amid Russian sanctions.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD was softer ahead of the FOMC meeting. Markets anticipated 75 basis point interest rate hike as policymakers try to rein in rampant inflation. The greenback had outperformed against its G7 peers in recent weeks as signed pointed that the Fed would raise rates ahead of most other major central banks. Price action could prompt the dollar to fall in a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" reaction.

- The announcement of an ad hoc (unscheduled) ECB meeting today took some focus off the Fed. EUR/USD jumped towards the 1.05 level. Markets believed ECB would not tolerate any fragmentation.

- Focus was on pain threshold of sovereign spreads with the 10-year Italian BTP-German Bund yield spread remaining the key yardstick for Euro Zone bond market fragmentation. The spread tested above 240bps on Tuesday. Dealers pointed out that the last ECB ad hoc meeting was in Mar 2020 which led to the announcement of Pandemic.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Apr GDP Indicator Y/Y: 4.0% v 5.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland Apr Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -2.2% v -3.4% prelim.

- (DK) Denmark May PPI M/M: 1.5% v 2.5% prior; Y/Y: 37.3% v 37.4% prior.

- (CH) Swiss May Producer & Import Prices M/M: 0.9% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.7% prior.

- (FR) France May Final CPI M/M: 0.7%e v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 5.2% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 110.95110.92e.

- (FR) France May Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.8%e v 0.7 % prelim; Y/Y: 5.8%e v 5.8% prelim.

- (IN) India May Trade Balance: -$24.3B v -$23.0Be.

- (PL) Poland May Final CPI M/M: 1.7% v 1.7% prelim; Y/Y: 13.9% v 13.9% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey May Central Gov't Budget Balance (TRY): +144.0B v -50.2B prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr General Government Debt: €2.759T v €2.755T prior (record high).

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Industrial Production M/M: 0.4% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: -2.0% v -1.1%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Trade Balance (seasonally adj): -€31.7B v -€14.5Be (record deficit) ; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€32.4B v -€16.4B prior.

- (GR) Greece Apr Unemployment Rate: 12.5% v 12.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK0B (nil) in 2024, 2030 and 2031 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (EU) ECB ad hoc meeting (said to be underway and last several hours).

- (NG) Nigeria May CPI Y/Y: 17.5%e v 16.8% prior.

- 05:15 (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany) at event.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell €500M in 3-month Bills.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) switch auction.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr Trade Balance: No est v €8.7B prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 15.2% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal).

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.5B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell 0.50% Apr 2043 RFGB Bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jun 10th: No est v -6.5% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Apr Retail Sales M/M: -1.3%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 1.7%e v 1.3% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Jun FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: 0.7%e v 0.1% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) May Minutes.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada May Annualized Housing Starts: 255.0Ke v 267.3K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Empire Manufacturing: +2.5e v -11.6 prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.1%e v 0.9% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.7%e v 0.6% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas) M/M: 0.4%e v 1.0% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.3%e v 1.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Import Price Index M/M: 1.1%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 11.9%e v 12.0% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: 0.6%e v 0.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Export Price Index M/M: 1.3%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 18.0% prior.

- 08:30 (ES) ECB's De Cos (Spain) at event.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada May Existing Home Sales M/M: -6.0%e v -12.6% prior.

- 09:00 (IT) ECB’s Panetti (Italy).

- 09:15 (NL) ECB's Knot (Netherlands) at event.

- 10:00 (US) Apr Business Inventories: 1.2%e v 2.0% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jun NAHB Housing Market Index: 67e v 69 prior.

- 10:15 (PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal) at event.

- 10:30 (US) DOE Weekly Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 17.0%e v 12.0% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 10.4%e v 12.3% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 8.3% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru May Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.3% prior.

- 11:00 (PE) Peru Apr Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.8% prior.

- 11:30 (IL) Israel May CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 3.5% prior.

- 12:00 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC Interest rate Decision: Expected to raise Target Range by 50bps to 1.25-1.75%.

- 16:00 (US) Apr Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v $23.1B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v $149.2B prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea May Import Price M/M: No est v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 35.0% prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea May Export Price Index M/M: No est v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 21.4% prior;

- 17:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Selic Target Rate by 50bps to 13.25%.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.6%e v 3.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.4%e v 3.1% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan May Trade Balance: -¥2.064Te v -¥842.8B prior (revised from -¥839.2B); Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.705Te v -¥1.62B prior; Exports Y/Y: 16.3%e v 12.5% prior; Imports Y/Y: 43.7%e v 28.3% prior (revised from 28.2%).

- 21:00 (AU) Australia Jun Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: No est v 5.0% prior v -88.4K prior; Participation Rate: 66.4%e v 66.3% prior.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ to buy 1-3 year, 3-5 year and 5-10-year maturities in JGB bonds buy-back operation.

- 21:30 (CN) China May New Home Sales M/M: No est v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.7% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia May Employment Change: +25.0Ke v +4.0K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.8%e v 3.9% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +92.4K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.