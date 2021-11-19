EZ - Are rising COVID-19 infections weighing on sentiment?

Next week, a flash estimate of PMI data in the Eurozone, Germany and France in November will be published. While sentiment in manufacturing stabilized at high levels in October, sentiment in the services sector weakened markedly. Interestingly, the weaker sentiment of service providers was attributed to interrupted supply chains as well as problems in recruiting staff.

We expect a further slight deterioration in sentiment in November. In Germany in particular, the recent sharp rise in Covid-19 infections could have an additional negative impact on services sentiment, as this has increased the likelihood of restriction measures. In contrast, the situation in France, Italy and Spain is currently better, thanks to a significantly lower Covid-19 incidence. Among other things, a higher vaccination rate compared with Germany is likely to be the decisive factor.

In our view, energy prices remain an additional risk factor for growth in the current quarter. After the German regulator temporarily suspended its procedure to approve the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this week, this triggered a renewed rise in European gas prices. For clearance, the operating company would have to be organized under German law, which will further delay the pipeline's commissioning. The rapid rise in energy prices in such a short time will place a considerable burden on European households in the coming months and thus have a dampening effect on consumption. In addition, high energy prices could weigh on industrial production and have a negative impact on the profitability of companies which could dampen investment activity as well.

Against the background of possible restrictive measures in Germany, as well as the burden of high energy prices, we expect growth momentum in the Eurozone to slow in the current fourth quarter. For 2021 as a whole, we continue to forecast GDP growth of 5.0%, which will lose some momentum in 2022 at 4.2%. Italy and Spain in particular will be able to benefit from EU recovery funds in 2022.

AT - Austria imposes lockdown and mandatory vaccination

The Austrian government today announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday, November 22. The situation will be reassessed in 10 days and the measure can be extended for another 10 days if needed. Based on the current information, the lockdown for vaccinated and recovered individuals is expected to be lifted on December 13 at the latest.

