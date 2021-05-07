EZ - what does the labor market say about the inflation outlook?

At first glance, the situation on the labor market in the Eurozone has only deteriorated slightly as a result of the Covid-crisis. The unemployment rate has risen from 7.1% to 8.1%. However, generous short-time work programs in many Eurozone countries have significantly dampened this increase. For example, in France 2.3mn people were on short-time work in March. If these people were counted as unemployed, France’s unemployment rate would double from 8% to 16%. In Germany, 3.3mn people were on short-time work in February. If these people were also counted as unemployed, Germany's unemployment rate would rise significantly, from 4.5% to 13%. Spain's unemployment rate would also rise from 15% to 20% if people on short-time work are added.

Translated to the Eurozone, this would mean that, without short-time work programs, the unemployment rate would probably currently be well above 8.1%, in the range of 13-16%. This shows that the crisis has caused a deep cut in the labor market and that there is currently a significant oversupply of jobseekers. In this environment, the bargaining power of workers is declining. We therefore expect only below-average wage increases in the Eurozone in the medium term. Since wage costs exert a significant influence on core inflation, we expect the labor market to have a dampening effect on core inflation in the medium term. Given that the development of core inflation is of central importance for the ECB, the situation on the labor market plays an essential role in the analysis of the ECB's monetary policy.

For the labor market to return to equilibrium, the unemployment rate would have to fall towards 7% and at the same time the number of people engaged in short-time work would have to be significantly reduced (80-90%). We assume that this could take at least until the end of 2022, possibly even somewhat longer. Against this backdrop, sustainable wage pressure should become visible on the Eurozone labor market in 2023 at the earliest. This should then be reflected in a gradual increase in core inflation. In the short term, bottlenecks and price pressures may emerge with the opening of the services sector in 2H21, but this should be temporary. The considerable underutilisation of the labour market and the associated low wage pressure will also dampen general price pressures and thus continue to result in an expansionary orientation of ECB monetary policy.

