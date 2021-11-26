EZ - Has inflation peaked?

Next week, a flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for November will be published. In October, inflation reached its historical high at + 4.1% y/y. Energy prices were mainly responsible for the strong increase in October, with a rise of 23.7% y/y.

After energy prices stabilized at a very high level in November (based on the monthly average) compared with October, we also expect Eurozone headline inflation to stabilize at a high level. For the short-term inflation outlook, energy prices remain the decisive factor. The first Arctic cold snap this week, combined with low wind speeds, triggered a repeated rise in European energy prices in the short term. In addition, last week's delay in the regulatory approval of Nordstream 2 caused uncertainty in the energy markets. We therefore expect inflation to remain high in December at around 4% y/y.

However, from January onwards, despite persistently high energy prices, the inflation level in the Eurozone should start to fall. The main reason for this is the absence of base effects such as the temporary reduction in VAT in Germany. In addition, the prior-year comparative values for energy prices will also rise steadily, which means that the upward pressure on energy should also ease gradually. Given the continued high level of energy prices, we expect inflation to reach 2.4% in 2021. Still elevated energy prices, especially in the first half of 2022, and the ongoing economic recovery leading to a rise in core inflation are expected to keep headline inflation high at 2.3% in 2022. According to our calculations, inflation should then fall significantly to 1.6% in 2023.

DE - New government wants to accelerate energy transition

The climate policy plans of the new coalition government in Germany make it clear that the energy turnaround is to be accelerated by 2030. The phase-out of coal-fired power is to be brought forward to 2030. However, recent months have shown that the resulting temporary increase in dependence on natural gas could trigger bottlenecks and significant price rises. Germany is heavily dependent on imports of natural gas rather than coal. Now that countries in the emerging markets, such as China and India, are also increasingly relying on natural gas, the global price war for natural gas could intensify in the coming years. At present, oil and gas companies are facing considerable headwinds from several sides due to climate policy targets. As a result, it is unclear how high their willingness, or available financial resources, will be to invest in the development of new deposits in order to satisfy the potentially temporarily strong increase in demand for natural gas.

In addition, the expansion of wind and solar energy is to be accelerated. Increased use of renewable energy sources is expected to increase the volatility of the energy supply. In order to cushion this volatility, it will be necessary to maintain reserve capacities, which will result in corresponding additional costs for consumers. This problem could only be solved sustainably through the development of economical storage technologies. Taken together, we believe that all these factors pose a very significant risk to economic development and the inflation outlook for the Eurozone in the coming years.

Dollar strength will not last

During the last few weeks, the US dollar gained significantly against the euro. The reasons were manifold. The most important was probably higher interest rate expectations for the US. In addition, there were rising COVID-19 infection figures in Europe. We had not expected such a strong strengthening of the dollar, but had anticipated a continued sideways trend and are now adapting our expectations.

We continue to assume that dollar strength is not justified. In our view, there are two reasons for this. Market expectations for US interest rates are too optimistic. Currently, the market is pricing in 2.5 rate hikes of 0.25% each by the end of 2022. We think this is unlikely, as the US inflation rate will decline significantly from next year onwards due to base effects alone. How far is uncertain, as this will depend on the further development of the pandemic globally and in the US. Supply bottlenecks and a hesitant return to the labor market in some sectors due to the pandemic are, in our view, the decisive factors for the inflation trend, which should, however, subside. The second factor that argues against a continued strong dollar is that the infection figures are also rising again in the US.

The environment will remain very uncertain and persistently higher inflation, to which the Fed will have to respond with appropriate interest rate steps, is possible, especially if inflation expectations rise. However, we assign this scenario a comparatively low probability.

For the EURUSD, this means that the markets should steadily lower their interest rate expectations for the US, which will take the basis away from the currently strong dollar and trigger a correction. In the short term, the US dollar could still gain, especially if the new COVID-19 mutation, which has now been identified in South Africa, causes unrest on the markets. In the medium term, however, we expect the dollar to weaken.

