ECB decides on purchase programs

Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet and important decisions on future monetary policy will be made. It seems almost certain that the PEPP purchase program will end in March. It is more difficult to assess what the ECB Governing Council will decide for the second purchase program, APP, after March. The minutes of the November meeting indicated that the council wanted to keep flexibility for monetary policy measures after December. This was probably to be seen in the context of rising inflation rates. Since then, risks pointing in the other direction have emerged from the Omikron variant, so the Governing Council has more factors to weigh.

The most likely scenario for us is that the future APP will provide for higher and more flexible securities purchases. Currently, the framework is rigid, with fixed monthly purchases of EUR 20bn and a clear distribution across the different classes of securities. The ECB could preserve more leeway with regard to both the amount and the composition of securities purchases and decide to react flexibly to market developments. As a benchmark, we expect purchases of EUR 50bn per month under APP after March. This increase would compensate for just under half of the discontinuation of PEPP. But it would still be strong support for the market, as next year’s net public sector issuance will also fall significantly.

At the upcoming meeting, there will also be new forecasts from the ECB economists on the most important economic variables. Inflation in particular will be in the foreground from the market’s point of view. For the first time, the forecast period will also include the year 2024, so that the medium-term assessment of the ECB economists (and thus de facto also that of the ECB Governing Council) can be assessed. We do not expect the ECB to forecast to reach its inflation target of 2% in 2024. For the years before that, there will probably be upward revisions, which should be strongest for 2022. However, the decisive factor for the assessment of monetary policy will be that, after the high inflation levels in 2021 and 2022, the forecasts expect inflation to fall below the target again in the years thereafter, which we assume will be the case. The medium-term outlook for monetary policy should therefore not change much.

The ECB’s Governing Council is not planning a decision on how to proceed with the TLTROs next year. The last of these financing operations for banks will, for the time being, take place one day before the Governing Council meeting. However, it could at least be announced when a decision on future TLTROs will be taken.

How does US Fed assess inflation risks?

One day before the ECB, the FOMC, the US Federal Reserve's body that decides on monetary policy, meets. It is certain that a decision will be made on the further level of securities purchases, i.e. how quickly the monthly purchases will be scaled back. At the beginning of November, the FOMC had decided on a monthly reduction of USD 15bn each for November and December, which would bring monthly purchases to USD 90bn. If this pace were to continue, the purchases would have come to an end in mid-2022. According to recent statements by Fed Chairman Powell, however, the withdrawal from the market could be faster, so that the purchases could end "a few months earlier". With a reduction of USD 24bn per month, the new end date would be April, but USD 30bn and an end in March also seems possible, in our view.

Powell will certainly (have to) take a stand on how the FOMC will decide to meet two of the three criteria for a rate hike, which the Fed chair has also recently held out for the coming months. These criteria relate to inflation, the third is maximum employment, which is not clearly defined by the FOMC. Powell will certainly stress the importance of a recovery in the labor market and should again emphasize that there is still potential here.

Furthermore, there will be new forecasts from the FOMC meeting participants for the most important macro variables. How these forecasts will turn out contains some uncertainty. The question is to what extent the meeting participants will raise their inflation forecasts and thus the interest rate forecasts for 2022 and 2023. For 2022, an increase seems likely. Expectations for 2023 are more difficult to assess but will be of particular importance for the markets in order to be able to read how long those responsible expect increased inflationary pressure.

We expect one rate hike in the US next year. We see the current inflationary drivers mainly as a result of the pandemic and its aftermath. As the situation normalizes, both in terms of supply bottlenecks and demand, and as the effect of the stimulus packages should continue to wane, price pressures should thus ease next year to an extent that allows the US Fed to tighten monetary policy only slowly

