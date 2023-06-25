The coup that wasn't so far
To the extent the Russian chaos over the weekend impacts risk sentiment remains an open book as it typically warrants extremely close attention whenever a major nuclear military power's political regime comes under duress.
Certainly, your traditional safe havens would have been in demand out of the gates (JPY -Gold) if the Russian mercenaries' had advanced on Moscow. However, with a retreat and apparent deal with President Vladimir Putin, things seem quiet on the Eastern Front and the markets at the Asia Open.
The most plausible explanation is that this was an inner tussle between Putin's St Petersburg cohorts and the Moscow gangs of Gerasimov and Shoigu as Russia looked for scapegoats due to losing the war in Ukraine.
Markets
With the market continuing to stew about higher for longer interest rates, we could be in for our first real resiliency test since the March banking madness. Equity markets pulled back last week amid a quiet run of economic data. However, the screech of central Bank Hawks triggered a health check on Mega Tech after a solid multiple-week run-up, where perhaps markets were more susceptible to even the slightest shift in sentiment. Still, it was a relatively harder turn as investors think central banks could be leaning against inflation with these elevated interest rate levels for a while which has invariably brought back hard land recessionary scenarios to the fore. Indeed, investors are getting spooked by central bank tightening once again.
More broadly, U.S. equity market resilience in the face of an aggressive tightening cycle has been notable, to say the least. That said, it's not surprising that stocks tend to endure tightening cycles relatively well up until the very late stages since higher rates are usually in response to strong growth. And we haven't seen the economy or earnings roll over yet.
However, financial cracks and economic damage are emerging from the fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s. But while U.S. manufacturing runs cool, services more or less continue to hold up their end of the bargain, risking an even more prolonged inflation battle if consumers don't stop spending.
With all the major central bank decisions behind us, the spotlight next week will turn to a new round of inflation releases. The euro has been riding high this month, but whether it still has some miles left in the tank will depend on what the inflation data spells for ECB policy.