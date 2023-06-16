The week started quietly with the Federal Reserve meeting being the main focus. US CPI data out the day before the Fed meeting shows US inflation heading in the right direction which was in contrast to the growing inflationary pressures in the UK’s labour market. This puts extra pressure on the BoE meeting next week. Markets expected the Fed to pause rates on Wednesday and it duly obliged, but gave the meeting a hawkish tilt by raising the dot plot. However, really the Fed has just moved to a data-dependent stance and that should give the Fed more flexibility on rates moving forward. Will the ‘skip’ in rates, become a ‘pause’ in rates?
Other key events from the past week
-
GBP: Inflationary forces, June 13: UK labour data came in more inflationary than forecast this week & unemployment also fell unexpectedly to 3.8%, down from 4% expected. Markets now see five more rate hikes to come from the BoE.
-
USD: Inflation drops, June 13: US President Biden said that Tuesday’s inflation data is good news for US working families as headline inflation drops to 4% y/y from 4.1% y/y expected and 4.9% y/y prior. Will the drop in inflation continue?
-
USD: US interest rate decision, June 14: Fed’s Powell managed to keep the Fed’s options open with the dot plot being raised, but rates were not increased. This gives the Fed options to not hike rates further if labor and inflation data move lower between now and the next Fed meeting.
Key events for the coming week
-
GBP: UK Inflation data, June 21: UK inflation data will be crucial this week for the BoE’s rate decision on Thursday. If the core reading comes in higher than 6.3% then this will likely lift the GBP and increase expectations for a 50bps hike.
-
Seasonal Insights: Johnson & Johnson heads into a strong summer seasonal pattern.
-
GBP: BoE Interest rate decision, June 22: The Bank of England is desperately trying to tackle sticky UK inflation. With HSBC removing some mortgages from the market last week expect a keen market focus on the decision and watch for GBP volatility.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD treads water around mid-1.0900s during a sluggish Friday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up amid a minor US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. US sentiment data, Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2800, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, off the highest level in 14 months in the European trading hours. The pair awaits more clues to extend the previous surge. The US Dollar attempts a comeback after Thursday's sell-off led by mixed US economic data.
Gold recovers further from multi-month low, back above $1,960
Gold price builds on the overnight goodish recovery from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or a nearly three-month low and attracts some follow-through buying for the second successive day on Friday.
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery.
Why we're concerned about the bull
As the week comes to a close, we’re left worried about the state of financial markets. We’ve just come through a run of central bank meetings, and on net, the takeaway has been that central banks remain committed to or seriously thinking about higher rates going forward.