The week started quietly with the Federal Reserve meeting being the main focus. US CPI data out the day before the Fed meeting shows US inflation heading in the right direction which was in contrast to the growing inflationary pressures in the UK’s labour market. This puts extra pressure on the BoE meeting next week. Markets expected the Fed to pause rates on Wednesday and it duly obliged, but gave the meeting a hawkish tilt by raising the dot plot. However, really the Fed has just moved to a data-dependent stance and that should give the Fed more flexibility on rates moving forward. Will the ‘skip’ in rates, become a ‘pause’ in rates?

