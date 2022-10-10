We're seeing mild risk aversion in the markets at the start of the week, perhaps some apprehension ahead of what could be a big few days for the US.
The jobs report on Friday remained strong which supports the view that the Fed won't yet ease off the brake, much to the dismay of equity investors. They may still be hoping that this week's inflation data will swing the central bank but given previous comments, that doesn't appear realistic unless we see a significant miss to the downside.
It's a big week for the US, with the Fed minutes also being released on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday. Earnings season also kicks off later this week which will offer crucial insight into how corporate America views aggressive monetary tightening and the outlook for the economy. I don't expect it will be a particularly upbeat few weeks.
Another PR blunder
The UK government has unsuccessfully sought to bring some calm to the markets by announcing it will bring the budget forward to 31st October. A bit of a PR own goal if it turns into a horror show, with the Halloween headlines writing themselves. As if there wasn't already enough pressure on the new Chancellor to deliver.
Markets clearly aren't feeling optimistic, with the pound trending lower once more and bond yields on the rise. Yields on 10 and 30-year debt are now not far from the post-mini-budget peaks which is hardly a vote of confidence in the Chancellor to deliver. Bank of England interest rate expectations have been pared back though, with markets viewing the meeting on 3 November as a coin flip between 1% and 1.25%.
Oil higher despite weak Chinese
PMI Oil prices are continuing to edge higher at the start of the week, albeit at a much slower pace with Brent now not far from $100 a barrel. OPEC+ may be comfortable with that after slashing output targets by two million barrels per day but I'm not sure anyone else will be.
The Chinese PMI data overnight highlighted the challenges facing the world's largest crude importer as it tries to balance its zero-Covid policy with economic growth. That may have helped take some steam out of the rally today but it didn't last.
Gold tumbles below $1,700
Gold prices have slipped by more than 1%, far outweighing the modest rally in the dollar at the start of the week. The yellow metal is on course for the fourth day of losses amid a resurgent greenback and dwindling faith in slower monetary tightening. Yields are up around the world today and that's going to be further pressuring gold. A move back below $1,700 on Friday is another worrying move which could wipe out any enthusiasm generated during the late-September, early-October rally.
Back below $20,000
Bitcoin is also struggling at the start of the week after breaking back below $20,000 on Friday and failing to recapture those losses over the weekend. Ultimately, little has changed though. The cryptocurrency has been fluctuating around $20,000 for months and that remains the case now.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades spike to 0.9750 area as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD jumped toward 0.9750 on reports suggesting that Germany could back joint EU debt to tackle the energy crisis. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the dollar continued to gather strength and dragged the pair back to the 0.9700 area.
GBP/USD stays under bearish near mid-1.1000s
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback outperform its rivals on Monday with the US Dollar Index clinging to gains above 113.00.
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD free-fall aims to $1,600 Premium
Spot gold accelerated its decline on Monday and trades near a fresh one-week low of $1,665.62 a troy ounce. Risk aversion dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week as investors continued digesting an upbeat US employment report and the increasing risk of a global recession.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.