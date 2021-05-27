The FTSE 100 is flat in early trading, drifting sideways for yet another day, although numbers from Aviva have helped the insurer to put on a strong show in early trading.

FTSE 100 & 250 most unchanged in morning session.

Quiet market regime remains in place.

Aviva enjoys a solid Q1.

It’s a good thing the UK has the Cummings/Johnson/Hancock saga to distract it from financial markets, which have once again turned into something of a snooze-fest. The expectation (and for some, hopes) that 2021 would prove to be as volatile as its predecessor have proven to be sorely-misplaced, and instead we have a market that, even by pre-Covid standards, is quite dull. The concerns of this year, namely modest rises in overall inflation (post-Covid spikes notwithstanding) and the frenetic debate over when central banks might or might not choose to nudge interest rates up by a smidgen, seem paltry by comparison to last year. Instead the market has been able to adjust to rising Treasury yields and the surge in commodity prices, and the continued drift higher in earnings and earnings forecasts has meant that valuation concerns continue to be pushed on to the back burner. This doesn’t make for much excitement, but it is at least a recognition that things are returning to normal.

Along with a decent bounce for UK mining stocks, Aviva is putting on a good show following its strong Q1 results that contained plenty of meaty headlines for investors to absorb. Signs of the cash-rich UK consumer were abundant in today’s update, providing the push the shares needed to rise in early trading, although with 420p having acted as a bit of a ceiling of late it is not clear whether the update this morning will be enough to carry the shares much higher in the medium-term.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,304, down 19 points from last night’s close.