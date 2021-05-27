The FTSE 100 is flat in early trading, drifting sideways for yet another day, although numbers from Aviva have helped the insurer to put on a strong show in early trading.
-
FTSE 100 & 250 most unchanged in morning session.
-
Quiet market regime remains in place.
-
Aviva enjoys a solid Q1.
It’s a good thing the UK has the Cummings/Johnson/Hancock saga to distract it from financial markets, which have once again turned into something of a snooze-fest. The expectation (and for some, hopes) that 2021 would prove to be as volatile as its predecessor have proven to be sorely-misplaced, and instead we have a market that, even by pre-Covid standards, is quite dull. The concerns of this year, namely modest rises in overall inflation (post-Covid spikes notwithstanding) and the frenetic debate over when central banks might or might not choose to nudge interest rates up by a smidgen, seem paltry by comparison to last year. Instead the market has been able to adjust to rising Treasury yields and the surge in commodity prices, and the continued drift higher in earnings and earnings forecasts has meant that valuation concerns continue to be pushed on to the back burner. This doesn’t make for much excitement, but it is at least a recognition that things are returning to normal.
Along with a decent bounce for UK mining stocks, Aviva is putting on a good show following its strong Q1 results that contained plenty of meaty headlines for investors to absorb. Signs of the cash-rich UK consumer were abundant in today’s update, providing the push the shares needed to rise in early trading, although with 420p having acted as a bit of a ceiling of late it is not clear whether the update this morning will be enough to carry the shares much higher in the medium-term.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,304, down 19 points from last night’s close.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 as the dollar dips
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 ahead of US data
GBP/USD recovers and trades above 1.41 as the dollar gives ground amid upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data is eyed.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.