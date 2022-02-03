- The FX reserve declined slightly in January following decline in foreign Commercial Paper issuance.
- Higher EUR/DKK ended need to sell DKK in FX intervention.
- Government finances were much stronger than expected.
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) just published January's FX reserve and monthly central bank balance sheet data. Among the main highlights were:
- The FX reserve declined DKK4.4bn to DKK531bn
- There was no FX intervention.
- Commercial Paper issuance lowered by DKK5bn - remaining issuance now stands at DKK5bn.
- The government's net financing need was DKK-49bn - DKK21bn lower than projected in the budget.
- Government deposits rose to DKK172bn from DKK152bn in December. .
EUR/DKK rose in January, which ended the need for DN to sell DKK in FX intervention. The small drop in the FX reserve reflects a further drop in foreign Commercial Paper issuance. DN will likely maintain the remaining DKK5bn in issuance in accordance with its recent published borrowing strategy.
Government finances were much stronger than expected in January. The net financing need was DKK21bn lower than the Finance Ministry's projection. It likely reflects higher than expected pension return tax payments. Consequently, government deposits rose to DKK172bn despite DN buying back DKK30bn in government bonds.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes four-day uptrend ahead of ECB
EUR/USD portrays the pre-ECB anxiety while edging higher past 1.1300 during early Thursday morning in Asia. That said, the major currency pair seesaws around 1.1305 after refreshing the weekly top to 1.1330 the previous day.
GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 200-day EMA with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD seesaws around a fortnight high near 1.3575 as traders brace for the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair rose during the last four consecutive days to cross the 100-day EMA and the 50-day EMA but is struggling to surpass the 200-day EMA ahead of the key event.
Gold grinds higher past $1,800 as traders brace for ECB, BOE
Gold prices tease weekly top surrounding $1,810 as markets turn cautious ahead of monetary policy meetings from ECB and BOE. The bright metal rose to a one-week high during the four-day uptrend the previous day before easing from $1,810.
Decentraland price to retest $2.50 before MANA advances further
Decentraland price action continues to be very bullish in the near term, with bulls completing a spectacular rally off the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2.00. Bulls continued this momentum, pushing past $2.25 and $2.50, but halted shy of the $3.00 value area.
ECB vs. BoE and Impact on EUR & GBP
For currency traders, the action heats up in the next 24 hours with the European Central Bank and Bank of England monetary policy announcements on Thursday followed by U.S. and Canadian employment reports on Friday.