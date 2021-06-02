- Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) bought DKK22.2bn foreign currency in FX intervention in May.
- DN has bought a total of DKK41.8bn foreign currency in FX intervention since February.
- We stick to our call that a 10bp rate cut is coming - potentially over the coming month.
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) just published May's FX reserve and central bank balance sheet data. The FX reserve rose to DKK456bn from DKK439 after DN bought DKK22.2bn of foreign currency in FX intervention.
It marks the fourth consecutive month of FX intervention to floor EUR/DKK around 7.4360. Since February, DN has bought a total of DKK41.8bn foreign currency in FX intervention.
EUR/DKK continues to trade close to the 7.4360 intervention level to start June. I.e. there is a good chance that DN will need to make further FX intervention. As we wrote in Reading the Markets Denmark Light at the short end of the curve, 27 May 2021, last week, in our view, the level of the FX reserve is sufficient now and liquidity restored in the DKK money market. A 10bp rate cut is the last piece needed to balance the money market and push EUR/DKK back up in the range.
We stick to our call that a 10bp rate cut of all policy rates is coming - potentially over the next month. It would leave the repo rate at -0.45% and deposit rate at -0.60%. We still expect EUR/DKK spot to bounce above 7.4400 after a cut.
The government's financing need was DKK3.4bn - DKK10bn higher than projected in budget. The higher financing need was expected and owes to lockdown related payables. The Finance Ministry recently revised higher the net financing need up by DKK42bn. We still expect public finances to fare better than this and downwards revisions to follow in H2.
Government deposits remain ample at DKK168bn - up from DKK163bn in April. The debt management office reduced foreign Commercial Paper issuance a further DKK5bn in May. Issuance now stands at DKK45bn.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounce back, comfortable above 1.22
EUR/USD recovered ground and trades above the 1.2200 threshold, as demand for the greenback recedes alongside US government bond yields. ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected.
GBP/USD reenters positive ground but holds below 1.42
GBP/USD recovered from a daily low at 1.4111 as US traders rushed into high-yielding assets. Pound supported by reopening hopes later this month, despite fears of new variants persist.
XAU/USD battles support, eyes $1,1913
It seems impossible to keep XAU/USD down for too long – the precious metal has staged a comeback and trades above the $1,900 at the time of writing.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.