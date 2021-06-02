Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) bought DKK22.2bn foreign currency in FX intervention in May.

DN has bought a total of DKK41.8bn foreign currency in FX intervention since February.

We stick to our call that a 10bp rate cut is coming - potentially over the coming month.



Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) just published May's FX reserve and central bank balance sheet data. The FX reserve rose to DKK456bn from DKK439 after DN bought DKK22.2bn of foreign currency in FX intervention.

It marks the fourth consecutive month of FX intervention to floor EUR/DKK around 7.4360. Since February, DN has bought a total of DKK41.8bn foreign currency in FX intervention.

EUR/DKK continues to trade close to the 7.4360 intervention level to start June. I.e. there is a good chance that DN will need to make further FX intervention. As we wrote in Reading the Markets Denmark Light at the short end of the curve, 27 May 2021, last week, in our view, the level of the FX reserve is sufficient now and liquidity restored in the DKK money market. A 10bp rate cut is the last piece needed to balance the money market and push EUR/DKK back up in the range.

We stick to our call that a 10bp rate cut of all policy rates is coming - potentially over the next month. It would leave the repo rate at -0.45% and deposit rate at -0.60%. We still expect EUR/DKK spot to bounce above 7.4400 after a cut.

The government's financing need was DKK3.4bn - DKK10bn higher than projected in budget. The higher financing need was expected and owes to lockdown related payables. The Finance Ministry recently revised higher the net financing need up by DKK42bn. We still expect public finances to fare better than this and downwards revisions to follow in H2.

Government deposits remain ample at DKK168bn - up from DKK163bn in April. The debt management office reduced foreign Commercial Paper issuance a further DKK5bn in May. Issuance now stands at DKK45bn.

