DXY Slumps to 3-Month Low; GBP, AUD Ratchet Higher

Summary

Prices paid by US businesses (PPI) rose less than expected in another sign inflation may be easing. The benchmark US 10-year rate dropped to a 1-month low at 3.79% (3.85% yesterday).

The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, slumped to a three-month low at 106.20 from 106.85 yesterday.

Sterling (GBP/USD) surged 1.04% on a significant short squeeze to 1.1875 from 1.1752. Overnight the British Pound jumped to a near 3-month high at 1.2029. The Euro (EUR/USD) rose to 1.0362 (1.0328) after soaring to a high at 1.0481.

Against the Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), the US Dollar slid 0.68% to 139.15 from 139.85 yesterday. Greenback was little changed against the Swiss Franc (USD/CHF) at 0.9432 (0.9435).

It was risk on following the slower US PPI report which raised expectations of a slower rate path by the Federal Reserve. Wall Street stocks rallied. The NASDAQ rose 1.5% to 11,882 (11,732).

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) jumped to 0.6775 from 0.6702, trading to 0.6797 high. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) gained 1.3% to 0.6170. Weaker than expected Chinese data weighed on the antipodeans.

Against the Asian and Emerging Market and Asian Currencies (EMFX), the Greenback finished marginally lower. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to 7.8220 (7.8360). The Dollar eased against the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 35.58 from 35.72.

Other economic data released yesterday saw China’s October Industrial Production (y/y) ease to 5% from a previous 6.3%, lower than forecasts at 5.2%. China’s Retail Sales dropped to -0.5% (2.5%).

The UK September Unemployment Rate rose to 3.6% from 3.5%. Germany’s November ZEW Economic Sentiment Index beat forecasts at -36.7 from -50.0. The Eurozone November ZEW also bettered forecasts at -38.7 against -52.0.

October Core US PPI (m/m) climbed 0.2%, from a previous 0.2% but lower than forecasts at 0.4%. Year-on-year, US October Core PPI fell to 8% from September’s 8.4%, lower than forecasts at 8.3%.

EUR/USD – Significant short-covering boosted the shared currency against the Greenback to an overnight and 4-month high at 1.0481 from 1.0328 yesterday. The Euro then slid back to 1.0362 in late New York as the Dollar began a slow recovery.

GBP/USD – Sterling ratcheted higher against the broadly based weaker Greenback, surging past the 1.20 resistance level to an overnight high at 1.2029 before easing in late New York to 1.1875. Trading was choppy following yesterday’s open at 1.1753.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler jumped to finish at 0.6775 (0.6702 yesterday), trading to an overnight high at 0.6497 as investor’s switched to risk-on. Broad-based US Dollar weakness also lifted the Australian Dollar. Overnight low recorded was at 0.6685 in choppy trade.

USD/JPY – Lower US bond yields weighed on the Dollar against the Japanese Yen, which finished 0.68% lower to 139.15 (139.85). In volatile trade, the overnight low recorded was at 137.66 while the high was at 140.63. Japan’s 10-year JGB Bond yield was flat at 0.23%.

On the lookout

Today’s economic calendar picks up with a plethora of data releases. Japan starts off with its September Machinery Orders (m/m f/c 0.7% from -5.8%; y/y f/c 7.4% from 9.7% - ACY Finlogix).

Australia follows with its Q3 Wage Price Index (q/q f/c 0.9% from 0.7%; y/y f/c 3% from 2.6% - ACY Finlogix). China releases its October House Price Index (y/y f/c -1.9% from -1.5% - ACY Finlogix).

Watch this set of data, it could affect risk appetite, particularly if it is far from expectations. The UK kicks off European data with its October Core Inflation Rate (m/m f/c 0.5% from 0.6%; y/y f/c 6.4% from 6.5%), UK October Headline Inflation Rate (m/m f/c 1.7% from 0.5%; y/y f/c 10.6% from 10.1% - ACY Finlogix).

The UK also releases its October PPI Input and Output data. Italy releases its Final October Inflation Rate (m/m f/c 3.5% from 0.3%; y/y f/c 11.9% from 8.9% - ACY Finlogix).

The ECB releases its Euro Area ECB Financial Stability Review. Canada kicks off North American data with its October Inflation Rate (m/m f/c 0.8% from 0.1%; y/y f/c 6.9% from 6.9% - ACY Finlogix).

Canada also releases its October Housing Starts (f/c 267.5K from a previous 299.6K – ACY Finlogix). The US rounds up today’s releases with its October Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.9% from 0.0%; y/y f/c 6.9% from 8.2%), US October Core (ex-autos) Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.5% from -0.1% - ACY Finlogix), US October Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.2% from 0.4%; y/y f/c 5.1% from 5.3% - ACY Finlogix).

Finally, the US releases its NAHB Housing Market Index for November (f/c 36 from 38 – ACY Finlogix).

Trading perspective

Slowing US Producer Prices pulled the Dollar lower against all its Rivals. The moderation in PPI and last week’s CPI have led some analysts to believe that the US may finally be in a downward inflation trend.

US Treasury bond yields slumped anew with the 10-year down 6 basis points to 3.79%. It was the lowest level for the benchmark rate since August.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that the CPI data was “reassuring” signalling that the rate hikes appear to be taking hold, according to a CNN report. However, others are questioning whether inflation is coming down quickly enough for the Fed to scale back the extent of its future rate hikes.

The Dollar Index (DXY) resumed its slide, falling to 106.20 from 106.85 yesterday, a three-month low. Since Friday, USD/DXY has plummeted almost 4% to 106.40 this morning from 108.20.

Much of the drop has been the results of speculators and traders liquidating long US positions. The British Pound (GBP/USD) outperformed, soaring to its highest in 3 months to 1.2029 before easing to settle at 1.1875.

While the Dollar is still on the defensive following the slowing US PPI report, expect support in both bond yields and the DXY to emerge at current levels. The US 10-year yield has good support at the 3.78-3.80% which should hold into tonight’s US Retail Sales report.

Only a much weaker than expected US Retail Sales report would see further Greenback selling. For now, expect the US Dollar to contain its losses against its Rivals. The risk, for this writer, is for a higher DXY in coming sessions.

GBP/USD – Sterling has had a stellar performance against the US Dollar, soaring another 1.04% overnight to a 1.1875 close in New York. Overnight, the GBP/USD pair rocketed to a 3-month high at 1.2029 before easing to close at 1.1875 (1.1752). Immediate resistance today lies at 1.1920, 1.1970 and 1.2010. Immediate support can be found at 1.1840, 1.1800 and 1.1760. Look for more choppy trade in a likely range today of 1.1770-1.1970. Sell rallies.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

EUR/USD – the Euro found respite from sustained selling last week. Speculative shorts scrambled to cover pushing the shared currency to an overnight high at 1.0481, just under the 1.0500 resistance level. EUR/USD closed at 1.0362. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.0390, 1.0430 and 1.0470 today. Immediate support can be found at 1.0320, 1.0280 and 1.0250. Look for a likely trading range today of 1.0300-1.0430. Look to sell rallies above 1.04.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler jumped against the US Dollar like a wounded kangaroo to finish at 0.6775, up from yesterday’s open at 0.6702. Overnight high traded was at 0.6797 as Aussie shorts were squeezed. In volatile trade, the overnight low hit was at 0.6685. Immediate resistance lies at 0.6800 and 0.6830. Immediate support can be found at 0.6740, 0.6700 and 0.6670. For today, look for more choppy trade in a likely range between 0.6700-0.6800. Look to sell rallies to 0.6790-0.6800.

USD/JPY – the slide in US bond yields weighed on the Greenback against the Japanese Yen, which finished at 139.15 from yesterday’s 139.85. Overnight low traded was at 137.66 while the high recorded was at 140.63 in extremely choppy trade. Look for more of the same today. Immediate resistance lies at 139.50, 140.00 and 140.50. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 138.70, 138.30 and 137.80. Likely range today 137.85-139.85. Watch the US bond yields. The preference is to buy USD/JPY dips.

Have a good trading day ahead, happy Wednesday all.