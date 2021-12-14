Five stocks are behind a third of the S&P500 rally, a fact that worries some analysts but not the others.
The overall risk sentiment is mixed as the Federal Reserve (Fed) starts its two-day meeting where it is expected to announce a faster QE tapering and to hint at perhaps earlier and faster rate hikes.
As such, risk-on assets like Nasdaq and Bitcoin are under pressure, although the Fed decision could bring along a relief rally given that the hawkish expectations are mostly factored in the market prices, and a no surprise meeting should give investors a sigh of relief.
While the Fed decision is predictable, the Turkish central bank’s decision, due Thursday, is much less! The market is calling for a significant rate hike to cover the risks of a high and rising inflation I Turkey, but the central bank doesn’t move an inch toward that direction, and prefers selling its FX reserves instead. The FX sales are nothing but a waste of time and money, and could hardly save the CBT from hiking the rates in the coming weeks – if not in a scheduled policy meeting, it would be in a mid-night emergency meeting.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?