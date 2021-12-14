Five stocks are behind a third of the S&P500 rally, a fact that worries some analysts but not the others.

The overall risk sentiment is mixed as the Federal Reserve (Fed) starts its two-day meeting where it is expected to announce a faster QE tapering and to hint at perhaps earlier and faster rate hikes.

As such, risk-on assets like Nasdaq and Bitcoin are under pressure, although the Fed decision could bring along a relief rally given that the hawkish expectations are mostly factored in the market prices, and a no surprise meeting should give investors a sigh of relief.

While the Fed decision is predictable, the Turkish central bank’s decision, due Thursday, is much less! The market is calling for a significant rate hike to cover the risks of a high and rising inflation I Turkey, but the central bank doesn’t move an inch toward that direction, and prefers selling its FX reserves instead. The FX sales are nothing but a waste of time and money, and could hardly save the CBT from hiking the rates in the coming weeks – if not in a scheduled policy meeting, it would be in a mid-night emergency meeting.