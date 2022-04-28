-
USD/CNH has turned sharply higher lately and we believe it is the beginning of a new trend higher for the cross.
-
The direction is less clear for EUR/CNH. While CNH weakness versus the USD points to a higher EUR/CNH, we believe a still lower EUR/USD will pull in the other direction and keep EUR/CNH in check.
-
Uncertainty remains high, though, which could argue for EUR-denominated companies hedging CNH exposure as a pure insurance policy.
Why did USD/CNH suddenly move higher?
After a long period of remarkable strength, CNH (and CNY) finally gave in to the long list of headwinds for the Chinese economy and we saw a big move higher in USD/CNH over the past week from 6.37 to currently 6.59. Several forces are behind the move in our view:
1. Diverging monetary policy between the US and China is getting more and more pronounced. The Fed is set to tighten fast, PBoC is easing. USD/CNH has been de-anchored from relative rates for some time (likely due to a record high trade surplus) but divergence in rates seems to have become too stretched compared to where the currency trades (see chart 2).
2. Chinese growth headwinds have continued to build over the past months and concern is rising, that China is facing a long recession due to their ‘dynamic zerocovid policy’, which risks taking the country from one regional lockdown to another for the foreseeable future.
3. Export tailwind is fading. Strong exports to especially US has fuelled a massive trade surplus. However, with clear signs export growth is coming down, this factor will become less supportive.
4. Capital outflows out of Chinese bonds and equities have accelerated following the outbreak of the Ukraine war on concerns that China could be at risk of being sanctioned by the West if it were to circumvents sanctions on Russia. There is no sign of this happening for now, but the risk is still there depending on how the war unfolds and what China’s response is.
5. JPY weakness has been pronounced lately, which adds depreciation pressure on CNH as it adds to the erosion of Chinese competitiveness from a strong currency. The spill-over was clear Thursday morning when a further leg higher in USD/JPY on the back of a dovish Bank of Japan spilled over to a further rise in USD/CNH immediately.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.