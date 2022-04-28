USD/CNH has turned sharply higher lately and we believe it is the beginning of a new trend higher for the cross.

The direction is less clear for EUR/CNH. While CNH weakness versus the USD points to a higher EUR/CNH, we believe a still lower EUR/USD will pull in the other direction and keep EUR/CNH in check.

Uncertainty remains high, though, which could argue for EUR-denominated companies hedging CNH exposure as a pure insurance policy.

Why did USD/CNH suddenly move higher?

After a long period of remarkable strength, CNH (and CNY) finally gave in to the long list of headwinds for the Chinese economy and we saw a big move higher in USD/CNH over the past week from 6.37 to currently 6.59. Several forces are behind the move in our view:

1. Diverging monetary policy between the US and China is getting more and more pronounced. The Fed is set to tighten fast, PBoC is easing. USD/CNH has been de-anchored from relative rates for some time (likely due to a record high trade surplus) but divergence in rates seems to have become too stretched compared to where the currency trades (see chart 2).

2. Chinese growth headwinds have continued to build over the past months and concern is rising, that China is facing a long recession due to their ‘dynamic zerocovid policy’, which risks taking the country from one regional lockdown to another for the foreseeable future.

3. Export tailwind is fading. Strong exports to especially US has fuelled a massive trade surplus. However, with clear signs export growth is coming down, this factor will become less supportive.

4. Capital outflows out of Chinese bonds and equities have accelerated following the outbreak of the Ukraine war on concerns that China could be at risk of being sanctioned by the West if it were to circumvents sanctions on Russia. There is no sign of this happening for now, but the risk is still there depending on how the war unfolds and what China’s response is.

5. JPY weakness has been pronounced lately, which adds depreciation pressure on CNH as it adds to the erosion of Chinese competitiveness from a strong currency. The spill-over was clear Thursday morning when a further leg higher in USD/JPY on the back of a dovish Bank of Japan spilled over to a further rise in USD/CNH immediately.

