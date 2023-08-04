Share:

This week, the Fitch rating agency lowered the rating of the US by one notch, from the highest rating AAA to AA+. The decision surprised the markets, although the agency had already signaled the possibility of a downgrade in May and announced a decision on it for the third quarter. Since then, however, the conflict over raising the debt limit in the US has been settled, which was probably seen as a relaxing factor by the markets. In fact, however, the "erosion of governance" over the last 20 years and the associated political confrontations and last-minute settlements in the dispute over the debt limit was only one reason for the credit rating downgrade. The other reasons were the expected further fiscal deterioration during the next three years and the growing burden of public debt. Fitch expects persistent deficits of 6-7% of GDP until 2025, as it seems highly unlikely that the public budget will be restored before the upcoming presidential elections in the fall of 2024. Thus, debt will rise again relative to GDP. There are also risks in the longer term. In 10 years, reserves for social benefits will begin to run out, which will, without appropriate countermeasures, then lead to an additional burden on the public budget.

However, the reasons cited by Fitch should not surprise anyone. While there are different forecasts for deficits and total debt, both of which also depend on expectations for the economy and inflation, it has long been clear that the US budget is on an unsustainable path. Even the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a government agency responsible for budget calculations, forecasts deficits no lower than 5.5% of GDP over the 10-year forecast period, and hence rising debt relative to GDP. The CBO's projections are based on the laws currently in force and thus assume tax cuts expiring in 2025, which is highly questionable. The risks arising from the US debt limit are also not new and became apparent again as recently as June of this year. A solution was found again, but it is only valid until January 2025.

Compared with the Eurozone, public debt in the US has risen much more sharply since the pandemic. This was due to very generous spending packages, which have caused deficits to swell. According to IMF forecasts, public debt in the US and the Eurozone will continue to diverge in the coming years.

The stock markets had a significant reaction to the downgrade of the US. On the bond markets, however, things remained relatively quiet at first. Only when strong data from the US labor market was published the day after the downgrade did yields on US Treasuries start to rise sharply, with government bonds in Europe also caught in the maelstrom. However, the one-notch lower credit rating should not have significant consequences. Fitch is not the first agency to withdraw the top rating from the US. S&P had already taken this step in 2011, also immediately after a narrow agreement on a new debt limit. However, neither the risks of the debt limit nor the deficits will disappear by themselves. A cleanup of the US budget will have to come because of the global importance of US government bonds. The time should be used to carry this out.

Gross public debt, in % of GDP

Source: IMF, Erste Group Research

