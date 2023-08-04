This week, the Fitch rating agency lowered the rating of the US by one notch, from the highest rating AAA to AA+. The decision surprised the markets, although the agency had already signaled the possibility of a downgrade in May and announced a decision on it for the third quarter. Since then, however, the conflict over raising the debt limit in the US has been settled, which was probably seen as a relaxing factor by the markets. In fact, however, the "erosion of governance" over the last 20 years and the associated political confrontations and last-minute settlements in the dispute over the debt limit was only one reason for the credit rating downgrade. The other reasons were the expected further fiscal deterioration during the next three years and the growing burden of public debt. Fitch expects persistent deficits of 6-7% of GDP until 2025, as it seems highly unlikely that the public budget will be restored before the upcoming presidential elections in the fall of 2024. Thus, debt will rise again relative to GDP. There are also risks in the longer term. In 10 years, reserves for social benefits will begin to run out, which will, without appropriate countermeasures, then lead to an additional burden on the public budget.
However, the reasons cited by Fitch should not surprise anyone. While there are different forecasts for deficits and total debt, both of which also depend on expectations for the economy and inflation, it has long been clear that the US budget is on an unsustainable path. Even the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a government agency responsible for budget calculations, forecasts deficits no lower than 5.5% of GDP over the 10-year forecast period, and hence rising debt relative to GDP. The CBO's projections are based on the laws currently in force and thus assume tax cuts expiring in 2025, which is highly questionable. The risks arising from the US debt limit are also not new and became apparent again as recently as June of this year. A solution was found again, but it is only valid until January 2025.
Compared with the Eurozone, public debt in the US has risen much more sharply since the pandemic. This was due to very generous spending packages, which have caused deficits to swell. According to IMF forecasts, public debt in the US and the Eurozone will continue to diverge in the coming years.
The stock markets had a significant reaction to the downgrade of the US. On the bond markets, however, things remained relatively quiet at first. Only when strong data from the US labor market was published the day after the downgrade did yields on US Treasuries start to rise sharply, with government bonds in Europe also caught in the maelstrom. However, the one-notch lower credit rating should not have significant consequences. Fitch is not the first agency to withdraw the top rating from the US. S&P had already taken this step in 2011, also immediately after a narrow agreement on a new debt limit. However, neither the risks of the debt limit nor the deficits will disappear by themselves. A cleanup of the US budget will have to come because of the global importance of US government bonds. The time should be used to carry this out.
Gross public debt, in % of GDP
Source: IMF, Erste Group Research
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to July jobs report – LIVE
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 200,000 in July and the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 3.6%. Market participants will also pay close attention to wage inflation while trying to figure out whether the US job market is tight enough for one more Fed rate increase.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0950 after Eurozone Retail Sales, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD is trading flattish near 1.0950, as the US Dollar regains poise despite subdued US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood ahead of the key NFP release. Eurozone Retail Sales data failed to impress.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700, US NFP in focus
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2700, resuming a four-day losing streak in the European on Friday. Investors digest the dovish BoE outlook amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, weighing on the pair ahead of the critical US NFP release.
Gold price consolidates as investors await labor market report
Gold price trades back and forth as investors are sidelined ahead of the US NFP report. The precious metal struggles to deliver a decisive move as the labor market report will set a fresh undertone for the Federal Reserve’s September monetary policy.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.