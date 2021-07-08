Fitch ratings cut India’s growth forecast to 10% from estimate of 12.8% for current fiscal

Global developments
The FOMC minutes indicated that many Fed members saw inflation risks tilted to the upside and that the Fed should be prepared to act if those risks materialize. Some Fed members were of the view that purchases of MBS (Mortgage Backed Securities) should be scammed back first given the valuation pressures in the housing market. The minutes were therefore as hawkish as the policy itself. Yields on US treasuries have fallen further on fall in breakevens (inflation expectations). The yield on the 10y is at 1.32%. The Dollar had strengthened into the minutes but gave up some gains later. Commodities and commodity-linked currencies have weakened. Crude continues to retreat with Brent below USD 74 per barrel. US equity indices however ended with modest gains. Our take is that the Fed communication itself has brought about the effect the Fed would have intended (i.e. that of tempering long-term inflation expectations) and that would give it more time to wait and see how the economic recovery progresses, without having to actually act in a hurry.
Equities
The Nifty ended shy of the 15900 marks. We could see some short covering if we get a close above 15900. Until then the broad 15450-15900 range continues to hold. Asian equities are trading in the red.
Bonds and Rates
After the sell-off the day before, bonds recovered somewhat with yields lower by 2-3bps across maturities. 3y and 5y OIs too retreated 4bps to 4.87% and 5.47% respectively. 6m and 1y T-bill cut-offs came in 10bps and 5bps lower compared to last time on reduced issuances announces for Q2. 3y AAA NBFCs yielding around 5.75% and 5y around 6.35% are looking attractive at this point. The focus will be on the RBI's 20000crs GSAP purchases today.
USD/INR
USD/INR again ran into resistance around 74.80 yesterday. Nationalized banks may have offered Dollars around 74.80 on behalf of the RBI to smoothen volatility. Asian currencies are weaker against the USD. We may see stops get triggered on the break of 74.90.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
