US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 104.050.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 74.49.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 127.17.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 11 ticks Higher and trading at 3878.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1854.60. Gold is 44 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex. Europe is trading Mixed at the present time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM. Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 10:10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/04/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/04/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as we felt the Smart Money would want to move the markets Higher and they did. The Dow gained 133 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we viewed the markets in the early AM we saw a Mixed market in terms of correlation but the indices kept moving Higher and the USD was trading Lower, which could signify an Up day. The markets didn't disappoint as the indices did migrate to the Upside. Not a huge amount to be sure, but it's a start. Today we have news that will relate to Friday's Non-Farm Payroll Report. We also have Natural Gas and Crude Oil Inventories reported on the same day as Monday was New Year's Day celebrated.