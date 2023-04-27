Wednesday was a good trading session for Big Tech, but a bad session for the rest.
Microsoft jumped more than 7% and Facebook’s Meta jumped 12% in the afterhours trading after the company announced better-than-expected sales.
Nasdaq 100 eked out a 0.64% advance, but the S&P500 slid 0.38% as the continued selloff in First Republic Bank (FRC) and the mounting stress regarding what will happen to FRC and how the other banks will be impacted led to a risk-off selloff in all sectors except the technology.
The probability given to a 25bp hike for next week’s FOMC meeting is being pulled lower since the start of this week. It is now around 70%, while the odds were up to 90% when the week started – before the FRC revealed its results.
US yields are under the pressure of the banking woes, again, although any banking stress that would result from the FRC situation could be relatively rapidly contained.
Today, US GDP update and Amazon earnings (after the bell) will be in focus.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
