Tensions with China got brushed off yesterday after an official statement highlighted that China’s French Ambassador’s view that ex-Soviet countries don’t have independent status is his own personal opinion and doesn’t engage China.
On the earning front, Coca-Cola announced sparkling results yesterday, and the First Republic Bank saw its shares jump more than 12% before the results.
But unfortunately, First Republic Results, released after the bell, were not happy news for investors. The latest quarterly report showed that deposits at First Republic Bank fell by $72bn – more than expected.
The First Republic Bank shares slumped by more than 22% in the afterhours trading. The latter will likely spur the bank worries today at the open.
Elsewhere, according to FactSet, the S&P500 companies print the largest y-o-y decline in earnings since Q2 of 2020. But more than a fourth of the S&P500 companies have reported earnings so far, and nearly 70% of them beat earnings expectations.
The question is, could equity prices continue their rise in the jungle of higher recession odds, tighter credit conditions, high inflation and tightening Federal Reserve (Fed)?
Today, Microsoft and Alphabet will go the earnings confessional after the bell.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March. As of late, attention has been on the sub-component Expectations Index, which ticked up in March to 73.0 from 70.4 in February.