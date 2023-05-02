Share:

This week, the 1Q23 GDP data in Czechia and Serbia will be a focal point of the week, just after the publication of seasonally-adjusted GDP in the Eurozone (up by 0.1% q/q) and the whole EU (up by 0.3% q/q). The Czech National Bank will hold a rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. The policy rate should remain unchanged at 7.00%, but we expect the hawkish tone of the comments to prevail, cooling down expectations of early monetary easing. Toward the end of the week, retail sales growth will be published in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia; we expect a weak performance from the retail sector in Hungary and Slovakia. Hungary will publish industrial output growth, which is likely to have contracted in March. Finally, April’s flash CPI for Croatia will be released, and we expect the inflation rate to come back to single digits.

FX market developments

The Czech koruna, Hungarian forint and Polish zloty appreciated against the euro throughout the last week (Monday to Friday) while some weakening of the koruna and the zloty took place on Monday (reflected on the week-to-week change on the graph). The Hungarian forint gained the most out of these three currencies, supported by the central bank’s decision to reduce the top end of the interest rate corridor on Tuesday by 450bp to 20.5%. We expect that the one-day deposit rate may be reduced by as much as 1 percentage point in May, with the strong currency supporting such easing of monetary conditions. This week, the Czech central bank is to make its rate-setting decision; stability of rates is broadly expected. At this meeting, new inflation and growth projections will be published as well. We expect the Czech central bank to maintain its hawkish tone, underlining that monetary easing will depend on a decline of inflation, wage growth as well as fiscal consolidation. At this point, we see the possibility of a first rate cut in late September as conditional on not overly dynamic nominal wage growth in the second quarter of 2023. Finally, the Czech central bank should sound content with the strength of the currency.

Bond market developments

Long-term yields in the region moved down everywhere, mirroring the drop in yields on core markets. Romania enjoys healthy demand for local bonds, with redemptions worth RON 2.9bn in May and RON 11.2bn due in June. Toward the end of the week, Romanian holds bond auctions. Further Hungary will also be active as auctions of the longer tenures are scheduled. As for the global news relevant for the bond market in the region, the ECB holds its rate-setting meeting. The Eurozone economy expanded 0.1% q/q in the first quarter of the year, while the April inflation figure will be published two days ahead of the ECB’s meeting.

