This week in CEE
On Monday, GDP growth data for the second quarter will already be released in Czechia and Serbia. We anticipate -0.6% y/y growth for 2Q23 in Czechia, which aligns with a 0.1% q/q growth dynamic, and 1.6% y/y growth in Serbia. However, our GDP growth forecast for Czechia in 2023 currently stands at 0.2% with downside risk. In addition, several CEE countries are expected to publish retail sales and industrial output growth for June. These monthly datasets will culminate in flash GDP estimates that are scheduled for mid-August. Furthermore, flash inflation for July will be published for Eurozone countries, including Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Poland, within the HICP release, with a further decline of headline numbers broadly expected. Finally, the Czech central bank has a rate-setting meeting this week, and we anticipate that the policy rate will remain flat at 7.0%.
FX market developments
The FX market in the region experienced a rather calm week, as the Czech koruna and Hungarian forint remained practically unchanged against the euro, despite Hungary's ongoing normalization of interest rates and another 100bp cut of the one-day deposit rate (to 15%). On the other hand, the Polish zloty appreciated marginally against the euro, extending its YTD gains to almost 6%. The Czech National Bank holds a rate-setting meeting this week, and we do not anticipate any change in the key interest rate. The focus will be on the central bank’s communication after the rate decision. Thus far, policymakers have sounded relatively hawkish, indicating that expectations for monetary easing to begin in September are unlikely to materialize. It is unclear whether interest rate cuts will be as extensive as the markets currently price in.
Bond market developments
Last week, the majority of CEE countries observed an increase in their long-term yields. Hungary, in particular, experienced an increase of as much as 20bp, while Romania's yields grew by 10bp. Interestingly, only Croatia and Slovenia saw a marginal decrease in their 10-year yields. Romania has been actively tapping into the bond market and has been upsizing its supply despite ongoing discussions about the budget deficit. It is important to note that this increase in supply is not due to a desire to frontload the financing, but rather, a result of anticipated fiscal slippage and an expected higher budget deficit for this and next year than was initially forecasted.
