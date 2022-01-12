Oil prices posted strong gains on Tuesday with optimism that the Omicron impact would be short-lived and demand would strengthen later in 2022.
Crude was also underpinned by expectations that OPEC+ would keep tight control of markets.
A weaker dollar also provided an element of support and WTI posted strong gains to above $81.0 p/b at the European close.
API data recorded an inventory draw of 1.1mn barrels compared with market expectations of close to 2.0mn.
WTI traded around $81.30 p/b on Wednesday and close to 2-month highs of $81.65 p/b with Brent around $83.60 p/b and also close to 2-month highs.
