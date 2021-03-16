Finland entered a three-week lockdown on March 8. Restaurants will be closed for three weeks, most indoor sport facilities are closed and older school students will return to online classes in regions most affected by COVID-19. Entry into Finland is permitted only for essential reasons. Vaccination has proceeded at roughly average EU speed. Health authorities currently expect all (willing) adults have received the first vaccine dose during summer. New COVID-19 cases seem to be stabilising slightly, but it is too early to make firm conclusions. Given the lockdown, vaccinations and experience from spring 2020, it looks probable that the economy is ready to open step-by-step before summer.

Finnish economy has been more stable than expected so far. In full year 2020, the Finnish GDP contracted 2.8% and the economy continued to expand in Q4 despite the second wave. The short-term outlook is challenging especially for service businesses suffering from the second wave. Outlook for retail sales continues to be positive and manufacturing is holding up better than expected. Capacity utilisation is increasing and corporate investment plans are likely to increase during 2021, when the pandemic situation improves. Summer 2021 should look much more normal in the society and economy. We expect broad based recovery to start during Q2. We have kept our forecast almost unchanged.

Labour market recovery stalled somewhat during winter, but open vacancies are plentiful considering the severity of the crisis. Despite weaker labour market, household financial situation is still stable and consumer confidence was good in February.

General government debt rose by EUR 21.4 bn and stood at 69.2% per GDP in 2020.Net borrowing was EUR 12.9 bn. The difference partly reflects increase in state and municipal cash holdings. Central government net borrowing requirement for 2021stands currently at EUR 11.7 bn. This looks pessimistic, if the economy recovers and the cash holdings are used. Public debt-to-GDP ratio will reach70%. This will narrow fiscal policy space in coming years, even if Finland stays well below euro area average debt ratio. Sizableguarantee liabilities (roughly 26% per GDP) pose an additional risk to public finances. Most government business aid programmes have expired, but the government is ready to do more stimulus if needed. Rating agencies are patient but expect structural reforms.

