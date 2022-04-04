As we start a new quarter risk sentiment remains firm, with stocks in Europe higher after a mixed start, and US futures also pointing to a stronger open. The big news is in the Treasury market where the yield curve has inverted at various maturities. The benchmark 10-year – 2 year2 yield curve is now -6 basis points, the 30-year – 2 -year yield curve also inverted at one stage, although at the time of writing 30-year yields have pulled back and the curve is just about in positive territory. However, the yield curve is flashing red and this is historically a warning sign that recession risks are growing for the US and global economy. The market seems fairly unanimous in its view that a recession will happen, however traders don’t know when this will happen, its magnitude or what the policy response will be. Thus, we are getting into the complicated phase of the economic cycle as we move into Q2.

Drivers of optimism

It may seem counterintuitive to talk about optimism when the bond markets are flashing red with recession warning signals. However, there are reasons to stay invested in stocks and for them to continue to move higher. Even so, late-stage stock market rallies are notoriously uncomfortable, so expect there to be much more complexity in financial markets in the coming weeks and months. We believe that there are three reasons to be optimistic about stocks and the performance of global indices at the start of this week:

1, Arguably, geopolitical risks have decreased compared with last month. Russia is still invading Ukraine, but its army is in retreat and Ukraine appears to have the upper hand. While it is hard to predict what an autocrat like Putin will do next, the risk of Russian invasion into NATO territory bordering Ukraine has been reduced, and so has the threat of Russian nuclear action and the potential for WW3. While these risks have not been eradicated, and who knows what Putin will do next, they have lessened and that is reflected in price action. Added to this, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed at the start of this week and we expect that this is also calming market sentiment.

2, China has also backed down from its own economic tensions with the US. After the US threatened to de-list hundreds of US-listed Chinese companies from their indices in 2024, due to secrecy around accounting and financial reporting, China has now backed down. Over the weekend, China announced that it had revised its audit secrecy laws that prevent overseas listed companies from providing sensitive financial information to foreign regulators. This is a significant concession to Washington, and from a trading perspective, it makes Chinese companies listed in the US more investable. The Hang Seng moved higher on this news, and we expect to see big gains for the likes of Alibaba and Tencent, as well as other large US -listed Chinese companies, once the US market opens later today. S&P 500 futures point to a higher open of 0.15%, while the technical indicators are still supportive of further gains for the US index.

Why the FTSE 100 could outperform again this quarter

European indices are quiet at the start of this week, as the market starts to ponder what ECB interest rates at 0% actually mean for markets. While this should be good news for the Eurozone banks, it comes at a time of high inflation and a potential recession, which is poses its own challenges for banks in the region. Instead, we could see a large US bank like JP Morgan enter the European space to compete with local banks. Added to this, the end of negative interest rate policy could see pressure on some southern European economies as their cost of capital starts to rise. Elsewhere in Europe, the FTSE 100 is up by 0.1%, after a 650-point rally from its low on 7th March. The FTSE 100 is now only 110 points higher than its all-time high reached in February and this is our index to watch this quarter. Top gainers in the FTSE 100 at the start of this week include the homebuilders and Endeavour mining. Homebuilders are in demand on the back of news that they won’t have to contribute to the £4bn fund to help solve the cladding crisis. However, homebuilders are attractive for other reasons too. House prices are rising at their fastest rate since 2004, added to this, their dividend yields are an inflation busting 8.5%. There aren’t many sectors that are inflation-proof, so housebuilders could be in demand for some time, especially if the BOE does not rise rates at such a fast clip as the ECB. Energy and mining sectors are also expected to outperform this quarter. Even though the oil price has declined sharply in the last week due to news about a US-EU LNG gas deal and the release of more US reserves, Brent is up nearly 1.5% at the time of writing, as it dawns on the market that the US deal to provide gas to the EU will take years and that there is no real alternative to Russian energy supplies as we look towards supply for winter later this year. Thus, the energy price is likely to creep higher as investors add a risk premium to Brent, Nat gas and WTI. Due to the large concentration of miners and energy firms and homebuilders in the FTSE 100, this could drive the FTSE 100 back to its prior record high in the coming weeks.

Turkey’s inflation problem is not a problem for stocks

Elsewhere, Turkey reported a whopping 61% inflation rate for March, which is a 20-year high. Monthly prices climbed more than 5.4%, which highlights the cost-of-living crisis that Turkish people are facing. Transport and food prices were the largest upward contribution to inflation. While Covid and the war in Ukraine are exacerbating price increases in Turkey, the 5% of interest rate cuts between September and December in 2021 did not help either. Tukey has had high inflation for a while, and the biggest risk from this is that it is difficult to maintain currency stability when inflation is surging at such a high rate. Although Turkish interest rates are at 14%, due to the 61% inflation rate, real yields, when adjusted for inflation are 45%. Thus, policy is still far too lose to have an impact on prices. When this happens an economic crisis and a currency crisis tend to go hand in hand.

The Turkish government has implemented tax cuts to try and soften the blow of surging prices, but these tax cuts are not helping to relieve the cost-of-living crisis, and USD/TRY remains close to its highest level since December. Instead of solving the cost-of-living crisis, the tax cuts are benefitting the Istanbul stock exchange. The Turkish equity market is outperforming at the start of the week, and the Istanbul index is close to a record high. It has a strong negative correlation with the TRY, thus further TRY weakness could boost the Istanbul equity index. While inflation at 61% is still bad news for equities, the relative stability in Turkey’s monetary policy, Erdogan’s lack of interference and the tax cuts are all benefitting Turkish stocks right now.

Chart Description automatically generated

Winners and losers in the US: The tale of Twitter and Starbucks

Overall, sentiment is high, but there are risks out there, particularly around inflation and growth. The US labour market remains strong and possibly strong enough to sustain some double rate increases at the upcoming Fed meeting. The CME Fed watch tool calculates a near 70% chance of a 50 bp rate hike at the next Fed meeting in May. At the start of this week, we expect the market to focus on updates from Russia and Ukraine, along with any Fed speak. In the stock space, watch Twitter, which is up 22% in the pre-market, on the back of news that Elon Musk, an avid tweeter who uses Twitter as a marketing platform for his company Tesla, has bought a 9% share in the company. This is good news for Twitter, and this may help to propel a recovery rally after a sharp decline in the last 9 months. In contrast, Starbucks is down more than 3.5% in the pre-market, after its founder and CEO said that he would terminate share buyback plans in a bid to invest more in operations. This makes good business sense in the current high inflation environment; however, it was not welcomed by the stock market or investors who have got fat on the back of records share buybacks from corporate USA.