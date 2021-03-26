Financials soar, PCE inflation sends yields lower, EUR rebounds, Suez Canal Disruption continues

Key gauges of the health of the US consumer will not get much attention since these February readings come in between massive stimulus bills. US household spending fell by 1.0% and personal income plunged by 7.1% in February.

The key economic release of the morning was the February PCE Deflator reading, Fed’s favorite inflation indicator. Treasury yields declined after a slightly softer-than-expected PCE Deflator reading suggested inflation is not yet starting to rear its ugly head.

US stocks want to climb higher given the reopening trade got another boost after President Biden doubled his vaccine goal for his first 100 days. Softer-than-expected PCE deflator data support the idea that Treasury yields will likely consolidate over the short-term. The lower the baseline for inflation, the easier markets can become convinced that the upcoming pricing pressure surge will be transitory.

Financials are rejoicing at the news that many of the Fed’s restrictions on bank dividends and share repurchases will end after June 30. Financial stocks are the second-best sector this year after energy stocks. When global COVID-19 cases start trending lower, banking stocks will benefit from rising bond yields.

EUR

The euro was boosted higher after German businesses became upbeat about the economic outlook despite the short-term headwinds from lockdowns and a disappointing vaccine rollout. The IFO business climate index improved to 96.6, higher than the 93.2 forecast and upwardly revised 92.7 prior reading. The IFO President Fuest noted that “despite the rising rate of infections, the German economy is entering the spring with confidence.” Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe noted that Germany was likely to shrink by 0.7% in the first quarter.

The bottom might be in place for the euro, today's German optimism helps, but the temporary cap in the surge with bond yields is likely the bigger driver.

Oil

Crude prices are rising after reports that the Empire State Building-length Ever Given container vessel blocking the Suez Canal will remain stuck until at least next Wednesday. Shipping rates have risen for a third consecutive day since the crucial east-west trading route that handles over 12% or world trade was only expected to take a couple days to get dislodged. Supply lines for crude are stretched thin so if this blockage lasts the greater Wednesday, oil prices should strengthen.

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority reported that dredging operations at the bow of the ship are about 87% complete. The current dredging proximity is at 15 meters, with 10 meters eyed as the safest dredging proximity.

Oil has been punished this week as COVID cases spiked higher globally and over the slow rate of vaccination in Europe. WTI crude is down over 11% since the March high but should have massive support from the mid-$50s.

Crude prices extended gains after Goldman Sachs noted they expect a slower ramp-up in OPEC+ production.

Gold

Gold prices are looking vulnerable as Treasury yields continue to push higher. Gold’s two-week rally will end as investors struggle to assess the momentum in global economic recovery and the anticipation of inflation.

Rising COVID cases across the globe, including the US should provide some support to the argument that all the major central banks will remain ultra-accommodative in the short-term. The surge in Treasury yields is moderating and a steady climb higher should still be an environment that could have gold appreciate.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin bulls are defending the $50,000 level as traders brace for the record $6 billion contract expiration Friday. Social media platforms (Twitter and TikTok) have focused on today’s expiry as a temporary hurdle for Bitcoin, but should do little to derail the long-term view for many hodlers (hold on for dear life).