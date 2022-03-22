“Monday’s hesitancy has been cast aside and equities are moving higher again, buoyed by Jerome Powell’s confident outlook yesterday.”

Stocks still rising

“Jerome Powell’s rosy outlook on the US economy has continued to provide the necessary balm for the troubled souls of investors. Having shrugged off yesterday’s indecisive session, stock markets around the world are moving higher again, with flows going back to equities and away from bonds. Having endured a small panic when the idea of rate hikes was aired at the end of last year, it looks like markets are much more sanguine about the whole thing. Of course, if Powell’s optimism is misplaced then the reckoning will be unpleasant, but for now stock markets are still content to move higher.”

Financials support the FTSE 100

“Rising bond yields continue to bolster financial stocks around the globe, and after the recent strength in commodity names, today it is the turn of the FTSE 100’s finance contingent to rise. Still, after the huge bounce from early March the index, and markets generally, is going to need a major new catalyst to drive it higher from here.”