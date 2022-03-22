“Monday’s hesitancy has been cast aside and equities are moving higher again, buoyed by Jerome Powell’s confident outlook yesterday.”
Stocks still rising
“Jerome Powell’s rosy outlook on the US economy has continued to provide the necessary balm for the troubled souls of investors. Having shrugged off yesterday’s indecisive session, stock markets around the world are moving higher again, with flows going back to equities and away from bonds. Having endured a small panic when the idea of rate hikes was aired at the end of last year, it looks like markets are much more sanguine about the whole thing. Of course, if Powell’s optimism is misplaced then the reckoning will be unpleasant, but for now stock markets are still content to move higher.”
Financials support the FTSE 100
“Rising bond yields continue to bolster financial stocks around the globe, and after the recent strength in commodity names, today it is the turn of the FTSE 100’s finance contingent to rise. Still, after the huge bounce from early March the index, and markets generally, is going to need a major new catalyst to drive it higher from here.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
