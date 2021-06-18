Highlights

1. ECB consults its guidelines to fit and proper assessment.

2. EC consults on improving transparency and efficiency in secondary markets for non-performing loans.

3. ESMA issue a call for evidence on digital finance.

4. ESMA issues its 2020 annual report.

5. FCA and BoE issue a joint statement encouraging a switch from LIBOR to SOFR.

Global

ISDA consults on the implementation of fallbacks for certain swap rates

Seeks input on the implementation of fallbacks for the sterling “LIBOR ICE Swap Rate” and for the “US dollar LIBOR ICE Swap Rate”, published by ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA). Deadline: Jul 2, 2021.

IOSCO Monitoring Group issues report on International Audit and Ethics Standard-Setting System

Following its recommendations on this topic in Jul 2020, this report provides a periodic overview of the initiatives carried out during recent months, highlighting the publication of a transition plan for their reforms.

Europe

ECB consults its guidelines to fit and proper assessment

Replaces former guides and aims to enhance the overall process and explain its approach to diversity and supervisory expectations on climate-related and environmental risks. Deadline: Aug 2, 2021.

EC consults on improving transparency and efficiency in secondary markets for NPLs

Seeks to find the remaining obstacles to the proper functioning of secondary markets for NPLs, together with actions to improve the quantity, quality and comparability of NPL data. Deadline: Sep 8, 2021.

ESMA issues a call for evidence on digital finance

Gathers information on: i) fragmented/non-integrated value chains; ii) digital platforms and bundling of financial services; and iii) mixed activity groups providing financial and non-financial services. Deadline: Aug 1, 2021.

ESMA issues its 2020 annual report

Provides an overview of the initiatives carried out in 2020: i) supervisory convergence; ii) risk assessment.

EBA issues a report on e-commerce card-based payment transactions

Based on data provided by payment service providers, highlights significant progress in complying with the requirements for strong customer authentication and a significant reduction of the volume and value of the fraud.

Download The Full Financial Regulation Weekly