Global
FSB and IOSCO issue statements to support a smooth transition away from LIBOR by end of 2021
Set out recommendations for financial and non-financial-sector firms, as well as for the authorities.
FSB consults on global targets for addressing challenges for cross-border payments.
The target set goes also for improving cost, speed, transparency, and access for cross-border payment through the actions taken under the roadmap. Final reportis expected in Oct 2021. Deadline: Jul 16, 2021.
Europe
SRB updates its Public Interest Assessment(PIA) policy in resolution planning.
Update the approach to the PIAtotakeintoaccountthatbank’sfailuresmaytakeplacenotonlyunderanidiosyncratic scenario, but also under broader financial instability or system-wide events (SWE).
EBA updates ITS for 2022 benchmarking of internal approaches.
It includes a limited number of additional data fields for credit risk and IFRS9 and some enhancements on h existing data requirements.
ESMA publishes the final report on MIFID II/MIFIR obligations on market data.
Sets out guidelines on the requirement to publish market data on a reasonable commercial basis and to make it available free of charge 15 minutes after publication. Effective from: Jan 1, 2022.
ESRB issues report on macro prudential policy issues from a low-interest-rate environment.
Four risk areas: i) profitability and resilience of banks; ii) indebtedness and viability of borrowers; iii)systemic liquidity risk, and iv) business model of insurers and pension funds with longer-term return guarantees.
ESMA publishes its risk dashboard for 1Q 2021.
Risk reassessment remains the main risk for EU financial markets, amid the potential decoupling from security prices from economic fundamentals.
