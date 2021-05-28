Highlights
1. EBA publishes draft technical standards on own funds and eligible liabilities.
2. EBA consults on new guidelines for cooperation and information exchange on AML/CFT.
3. EBA publishes results of EU-wide pilot exercise on climate risk.
4. SRB updates MREL policy and issues its 4Q MREL dashboard.
5. EBA consults on ITS for institutions' Pillar 3 disclosure of interest rate risk exposures.
Global
IOSCO issues four surveys on leveraged loans (LL) and collateralized loans obligations (CLO) Four questionnaires for industry participants to understand the potential conflict of interest and misaligned incentives in LL and CLO markets across the chain of intermediation. Deadline: Jun 30, 2021.
Europe
EBA publishes draft technical standards on own funds and eligible liabilities.
Align the RTS to the new provisions in CRR 2 in the area of own funds, especially regarding supervisory permission for the reduction of these instruments. Also introduces new criteria for eligible liabilities instruments.
EBA consults on new guidelines for cooperation and information exchange on AML/CFT.
Puts in place the practical modalities of cooperation and information exchange among prudential supervisors, AML/CFT supervisors, and FIUs, both at the level of Member States, and across the EU’s Single Market. Deadline: Aug 27, 2021.
EBA publishes results of EU-wide pilot exercise on climate risk.
Provides a first estimation of the Green Asset Ratio (GAR) on an aggregate basis of 7.9% from a top-down perspective and a 7.1% from a bottom-up perspective. Results should be interpreted with caution and as a starting point.
SRB updates MREL policy and issues its 4Q MREL dashboard.
Introduces SRB’s policy on M-MDA restrictions, criteria for identifying systemic subsidiaries for which granting an internal MREL waiver would raise financial stability concerns and updates the approach to MREL-eligibility of UK instruments without bail-in clauses. MREL shortfall continued decreasing steadily in 4Q 2020.
EBA consults on ITS for institutions' Pillar 3 disclosure of interest rate risk exposures.
Seeks to ensure stakeholders are informed about institutions’ interest rate risks in the non-trading book. It sets comparable disclosures to help institutions comply with CRR. Deadline: Aug 30, 2021.
EC publishes the financial stability and integration review.
It covers: i) macroeconomic and market developments, ii) financial stability and market integration, iii) EU market for sustainable investment and iv) climate change and financial stability.
EBA issues a report on minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities.
Reflects MREL policies applicable as at Dec 2019 and estimates BRRD II´s impact. Highlights that as of Dec 2019, the largest institutions progressed reducing MREL shortfalls and smaller institutions tend to lag behind.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
