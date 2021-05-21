Highlights
1. BdE consults on Circular 2/2016 regarding supervision and solvency of credit institutions.
2. ESAs issue a report on securitization regulation.
3. SRB issues a blueprint for the review of the Crisis Management and Deposit Insurance framework.
4. ECB issues its May financial stability review 5. ECB issues a statement on the supervision of securitization requirements.
Europe
ESAs issue a report on EU Securitization Regulation (EUSR)
Includes ESAs analysis of the implementation and the functioning of the EUSR and it is meant to provide guidance to the EU Commission in the context of its review of the functioning of the EUSR.
SRB issues blueprint for the Crisis Management and Deposit Insurance (CMDI) framework review
Key considerations on the review of the CMDI framework, focusing on EDIS, public interest assessment, external funds in resolution and insolvency, use of DGSs and governance arrangements, among others.
ECB issues May 2021 financial stability review
It highlights three key points: i) financial stability risks are concentrated in specific sectors and countries; ii) banks’ asset quality holds, despite the risks of low profitability; iii) risks of disorderly corrections in markets.
ECB issues a statement on the supervision of securitization requirements
Announces its decision to look at requirements related to risk retention, transparency and ban on resecuritization for significant banks. Details on supervisory tasks will be communicated over the next months.
EBA issues a report on Member States reliance on external credit ratings
It analyzes national law’s reliance on external credit ratings and does not find a mechanistic reliance on them. It also shows a limited use of external credit ratings in the calculation of risk-weighted exposure amounts (RWEA) under the standardized and the External Ratings Based approaches.
EBA announces its plans for the 2021 transparency exercise and risk assessment report
The transparency exercise will be launched in Sep and results are expected to be published in Dec, together with the EBA risk assessment report. It will cover figures from 2H2020 to 1H2021.
ESMA recommends EC to lower the reporting thresholds for net short positions to 0.1%
As a result of their observations since March 2020, they have decided to recommend permanently lowering the threshold to notify net short positions on shares to national competent authorities (NCAs) from 0.2% to 0.1%.
Spain
BdE consults on Circular 2/2016 regarding supervision and solvency of credit institutions
The circular includes the national discretions foreseen in the CRD V, together with some additional discretionalities from the CRR2, mainly related to liquidity requirements. Deadline: Jun 1, 2021.
United Kindom
BoE and FCA encourages market participant in a switch from LIBOR to SONIA
Support and encourage market users and liquidity providers in the sterling exchange traded derivatives market to switch the default traded instrument to SONIA instead of LIBOR from 17 Jun this year.
BoE issues an update on its consultation on higher paid material risk taker
Due to some issues on the channel for reception of responses to the consultation, they have decided to update the mailbox address and ask participants to re-send all comments sent before this date.
United States
Agencies extend comment period on request for information on artificial intelligence
As part of a former consultation on how financial institutions use AI in their activities, they extend the deadline for submitting comments until Jul 1, 2021.
OCC issues report on risk from Covid crisis over US banking system
Banks maintained sound capital and liquidity levels but profitability remains stressed due to low interest rates and loan growth. Highlighted credit, strategic, operational and compliance risks, among the key risk themes.
FRB extends rule for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
The extension applies to PPP loans made from Mar 31 to Jun 30, 2021. The rule change will continue to apply if the PPP is extended, with the change ultimately sunsetting on Mar 31, 2022.
FDIC consults on digital assets
Seeks feedback from interested parties about insured depository institutions’ current and potential digital asset activities. Deadline: Jul 16, 2021.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 after robust US PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 after Markit's Services PMI hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and above expectations. Earlier, ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary.
GBP/USD loses 1.42 after robust US data
GBP/USD has succumbed to dollar strength and trades below 1.42 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates. Cable pares gains associated with upbeat UK retail sales.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.