Highlights

1. EBA consults on the list of advanced economies to determine equity risk under FRTB.

2. EU Platform on Sustainable Finance releases its transition report.

3. EBA consults on draft RTS on disclosure of investment policy by investment firms.

4. FSB updates “G-20” on Covid measures and issues a roadmap on climate-related financial risks.

5. ESMA issues a statement on the impact of Brexit on the Benchmark regulation.

GLOBAL

FSB updates on COVID-19 support measures and a roadmap to address climate-related financial risks

Progress is moving at different speeds across jurisdictions, although support measures will have to be keeped in place as long as needed. On climate change, a coordinated and forward-looking roadmap to address climate-related financial risk will be presented.

FSB issues report on the evaluation of the TBTF reforms

The reforms have made banks more resilient with systemic risk and moral hazard indicators moving in the right direction. It also highlights areas for improvement (e.g. risks from the shift to non-bank financial intermediaries).

BCBS issues principles for operational resilience and risk

Aims to increase the capacity to withstand potentially severe adverse events and to update sound management practices of operational risk focused on change management and information and communication technologies.

FSB consults on its template regarding continuity of access to FMIs in resolution

It seeks feedback on a common template for collecting information on continuity of access to FMIs for firms in resolution, in order to reduce the “many-to-one” nature of inquiries to FMIs. Deadline: May 3, 2021.

BIS GHOS endorses strategic priorities on Non-Banking Financial Intermediation

They endorse the strategic priorities set by BIS in its work program 2021-2022. It prioritizes the implementation of agreed reforms, assessing emerging risks and vulnerabilities, and increasing supervisory cooperation.

EUROPE

EBA consults on the list of advanced economies to determine equity risk under FRTB

Seeks feedback on the current list and on whether there are additional EU countries where the equity risk can be considered similar to the countries already included in the list. Deadline: Jul 2, 2021.

EU Platform on Sustainable finance releases its transition report

Makes recommendations on three main topics: i) maximize inclusiveness maintaining the integrity of the current Taxonomy framework; ii) opportunities to develop the future taxonomy framework and iii) using other policies and tools to further support transition finance.

EBA consults on draft RTS on disclosure of investment policy by investment firms

Puts forward comparable disclosures that help stakeholders to understand investment firms’ influence over the companies in which they have voting rights and the impact of investment firms’ policies. Deadline: Jul 1, 2021.

ESMA issues statement on the impact of Brexit on the Benchmark regulation

It clarifies the treatment of UK based administrations (initially included in the ESMA register of administrators and third countries’ benchmarks, or as EU administrators and currently excluded). Due to the extension of the BMR transitional period, it will not have an immediate effect on the ability of EU27 entities to use the benchmarks provided by UK administrators.

EC consults on instant payments

The objective is to collect information on remaining obstacles and possible enabling actions to ensure a wide availability and use of instant payments. Deadline: Jun 2, 2021.

ESMA issues draft RTS on changes on CCP’s activities and models

Seeks to establish the conditions for a CCP to submit a request for an authorization to extend its business services or activities, as well as the procedures for consulting the CCP college on whether those conditions are met.

ESMA issues guidelines on information requirements for Trade Repositories

Includes a report and guidelines on reporting of periodic information and material changes by Trade Repositories supervised under EMIR and SFTR. These guidelines will apply from Jun 30, 2021.

ESAs issue its first joint risk assessment 2021

The report highlights how the COVID-19 continues to weigh heavily on short-term recovery prospects. It also highlights a number of vulnerabilities in the financial markets and warns of possible further market corrections.

EBA and ESRB issue their corresponding risk dashboards

i) EBA’s report shows: a rise in capital ratios, a contraction of the NPL ratio and a RoE significantly below banks’ cost of equity. Asset quality and profitability, and operational risk remain key concerns going forward. ii) ESRB highlights that market-based indicators of systemic stress have mostly recovered following an increase in stress levels in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESMA issues annual peer review of EU CCP supervision

Shows satisfactory effectiveness of supervisory practices assessing CCP compliance with EMIR’s requirements on liquidity stress testing. NCAs should ensure settlement of obligations of defaulting clearing members are reflected.

EBA reviews final Q&As against revised legislation

The Q&As were updated in line with the revised CRR, CRD and BRRD. The outcome has been reflected in the corresponding tool. In general, supervisory reporting related Q&As were not covered.

ESMA publishes 2020 report on enforcement of corporate disclosure

Provides an overview of the examination of compliance in financial and non-financial statements. Also presents further activities contributing to supervisory convergence and to a single rulebook in the area of corporate reporting.

ESMA updates its Q&A on MIFID II and MIFIR transparency and reporting rules under SFTR

Changes are due to reflect amendments on MiFID II article excluding Large-in-Scale transactions from the mandatory tick size regime, and simplifying the reporting of SFTs when an external portfolio manager is used.

ESAs issues report on guidelines on complaints-handling

It examines the application of the guidelines, describing the extents to which objectives have been achieved and the supervisory actions of NCAs given their national implementation. ESAs believe there is no need for review.

ESMA issues its third annual statistical report on alternative investment fund sector

They have identified a mismatch between the potential liquidity of the assets, and the redemption time frame offered to investors as the main risk faced by the sector.

