1. IOSCO publishes statement on the assessment of going concern and its disclosure.

2. SRB issues a statement with its approach on UK law instruments after Brexit for the purpose of MREL.

3. European Commission consults on a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR.

4. BdE holds the countercyclical capital buffer at 0%.

5. FRB announces end date for additional restrictions on bank holdings company dividends.

Global

IOSCO publishes a statement on the assessment of going concern and disclosures

In relation to the Covid-19 crisis, the statement includes information about the assessment of an entity’s ability to continue as a going concern as well as the need to disclose that information.

FATF updates its guidance on risk-based approach to virtual assets (VA) and service providers (VASPs)

Updates former guidelines on: i) VA and VASP definitions; ii) FATF standards on stable-coins; iii) peer-to-peer transaction risks; iv) registration as VASP; v) travel rule implementation; and vi) cooperation among VASPs.

Europe

SRB issues statement on its approach to UK law instruments after Brexit for the purpose of MREL

Instruments issued before Nov 15, 2018 under UK law without a contractual bail-in recognition clause will be MREL eligible if they otherwise satisfy applicable MREL criteria. The exemption expires on Jun 28, 2025.

EC consults on a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR

Seeks assessment on the suitability of designating a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR, in mortgages and small business loans concluded prior to the entry into application of the BMR. Deadline: May 18, 2021.

ECB issues its annual report on supervisory activities 2020

It focuses on the coordinated response to the crisis, outlining how EU banks entered with sound capital and liquidity buffers and a robust operational capacity. Challenges remain ahead once the support measures expire.

EBA updates the phase 2 of its 3.0 reporting framework

The technical package covers reporting requirements on MREL/TLAC and MREL decisions, as well as notifications on impracticability of contractual recognition of “bail-in”.

