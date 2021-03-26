Highlights
1. IOSCO publishes statement on the assessment of going concern and its disclosure.
2. SRB issues a statement with its approach on UK law instruments after Brexit for the purpose of MREL.
3. European Commission consults on a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR.
4. BdE holds the countercyclical capital buffer at 0%.
5. FRB announces end date for additional restrictions on bank holdings company dividends.
Global
IOSCO publishes a statement on the assessment of going concern and disclosures
In relation to the Covid-19 crisis, the statement includes information about the assessment of an entity’s ability to continue as a going concern as well as the need to disclose that information.
FATF updates its guidance on risk-based approach to virtual assets (VA) and service providers (VASPs)
Updates former guidelines on: i) VA and VASP definitions; ii) FATF standards on stable-coins; iii) peer-to-peer transaction risks; iv) registration as VASP; v) travel rule implementation; and vi) cooperation among VASPs.
Europe
SRB issues statement on its approach to UK law instruments after Brexit for the purpose of MREL
Instruments issued before Nov 15, 2018 under UK law without a contractual bail-in recognition clause will be MREL eligible if they otherwise satisfy applicable MREL criteria. The exemption expires on Jun 28, 2025.
EC consults on a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR
Seeks assessment on the suitability of designating a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR, in mortgages and small business loans concluded prior to the entry into application of the BMR. Deadline: May 18, 2021.
ECB issues its annual report on supervisory activities 2020
It focuses on the coordinated response to the crisis, outlining how EU banks entered with sound capital and liquidity buffers and a robust operational capacity. Challenges remain ahead once the support measures expire.
EBA updates the phase 2 of its 3.0 reporting framework
The technical package covers reporting requirements on MREL/TLAC and MREL decisions, as well as notifications on impracticability of contractual recognition of “bail-in”.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
