Highlights

1. EBA consults on the methodology for granting authorization as a credit institution.

2. SRB issues a consultation on the 2021 ex-ante contributions to the SRF.

3. EBA consults its guidelines on the stress tests under the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive.

4. EBA issues a public consultation on integrated reporting.

5. ESMA consults on two benchmark-related guidelines.

Global

IOSCO reviews its recommendations for liquidity risk management

It launches a thematic review of its 2018 recommendations for collective investment schemes (which seeks to ensure that liquidity risk is managed to safeguard and protect investors). The report is expected for Autumn 2022.

Europe

EBA consults on methodology for granting authorization as a credit institution

Complements the RTS on authorization of credit institutions, advocating for a risk-based approach and insisting on the importance of consistency with the supervisory approach in going concern situations. Deadline: Jun 10, 2021.

SRB issues consultation on the 2021 ex-ante contributions to the SRF

It seeks to : i) structure bilateral dialogue, ii) set a clear timeframe and contact channel, iii) ease communications with the SRB, and iv) enhance the transparency and robustness of the process. Deadline: Mar 19, 2021.

EBA consults its guidelines on the stress tests under the DGSD

Extends the scope of DGS stress testing to cover aspects of DGS interventions to achieve greater harmonisation and comparability, allowing for a robust peer review in the 2024/25 stress test. Deadline: Jun 11, 2021.

EBA consults on integrated reporting

Outlines options around the main building blocks of a possible integrated system including a single data dictionary and reporting system across supervisory, resolution and central bank statistical data. Deadline: Jun 11, 2021.

ESMA consults on two benchmark-related guidelines

These guidelines clarify the application of the requirements relating to the use of a methodology for calculating a benchmark in exceptional circumstances. The final report is expected by Q3 2021. Deadline: Apr 30, 2021.

ESMA issues a statement supporting ESAP

In response to the EU COM consultation on the European Single Access Point (ESAP), it recommends a phased approach, which should prioritize financial and non-financial information of public companies.

EBA issues ITS on supervisory reporting and disclosure framework for investment firms

Sets out main aspects of the new reporting framework in relation to own funds, minimum levels of capital, concentration risk and liquidity risk. It considers the differences in activities, size and complexity of these firms.

EBA publishes its consumer trends report for 2020/2021

Highlights : i) mortgages still have a significant impact on personal finances; ii) there is an increased volume of consumer credit and deposits; and iii) payment cards are still the most widely used payment instrument in the EU.

ESMA updates double volume cap data (DVC) under MiFID II

Includes DVC data and calculations for the period Dec 1, 2019 to Jan 31, 2021. They highlight that no previously identified suspensions of trading under the waivers had to be lifted.

ESMA issues Q&As and updates reporting instructions on securitization regulation

New Q&As include instructions on how to report split and merged underlying exposures, as well as income fields for buy-to-let residential real estate mortgages. They also updated XML schemas for the reporting templates.

EBA updates the list of ITS validation rules on supervisory reporting

Revises the list of validations included in its Implementing Technical Standards on supervisory reporting and highlights those which have been deactivated either for incorrectness or for triggering IT problems.

OJEU publishes Commission Delegated Regulation on alternative SA for market risk

Contains the technical details for the reporting of market risk requirements under the alternative standardized approach for market risk. Effective date: Sep 30, 2021.

Download The Full Financial Regulation