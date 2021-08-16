US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.590.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 67.83.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 164.25.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Lower and trading at 4452.50.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1776.80. Gold is 14 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower at this time with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges which are Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 9:50 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:50 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:50 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/13/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/13/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Crude were trading Lower Friday morning and this is usually indicative of an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 16 points, the S&P gained 7, and the Nasdaq 7 as well. Not much to be sure but Upside is Upside. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally we get a unified direction in terms of all indices pointed in the same direction. The markets finally achieved a unified direction to the Upside on Friday even though the indices showed a marginal gain. The economic news reported on Friday wasn't numerous nor was it stellar. Consumer Confidence came in at 70.2 versus 81.2 expected but at the end of the day the markets reacted to the Upside as suggested on Friday. Will this continue? As in all things, only time will tell...