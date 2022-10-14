US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 112.770.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Down at 88.29.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 20 ticks and trading at 125.06.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 30 ticks Higher and trading at 3689.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1661.40. Gold is 154 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major

Import Prices is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Federal Budget Balance - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM and the S&P moved Lower at shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/13/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/13/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower and that usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 828 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested an Upside bias and in fact most of this week we've suggested an Upside Day. Finally, the markets acknowledged and traded Higher. Not Higher by a few points but the Dow traded Higher by 828 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Not only that but the Dow reclaimed the 30,000-point crown which it had lost in recent days. Today we have Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment numbers. These are major and proven market movers. Hopefully this can drive teh markets but again and as in all things, only time will tell....