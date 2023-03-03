Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 104.705.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Down at 78.07.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 28 ticks and trading at 123.30.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 32 ticks Higher and trading at 3992.75.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1852.50. Gold is 120 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST Major.

FOMC Member Logan Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.

Fed Monetary Policy Report - tentative. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is still Mar' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 3/02/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 3/02/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of market correlation Thursday morning. The markets veered to the Upside (finally) with the Dow trading Higher by 342 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally, after numerous down sessions we get an Upside Day. The Dow traded Higher by 342 points and the other indices veered to the upside as well. The only real economic report we had yesterday was Unemployment Claims which is usual for a Thursday. Unemployment claims came in less than expected, which is good news. Today we have services numbers for ISM and an FOMC member speaking, hopefully the upside will continue but as in all things only time will tell.