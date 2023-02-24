US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 104.675.
Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Up at 75.82.
Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 11 ticks and trading at 124.24.
Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 19 ticks Lower and trading at 3999.00.
Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1828.60. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. At the present time all of Europe is trading Mixed. .
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.
-
Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.
-
FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 10:15 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 1 PM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 1 PM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 1 PM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/23/23
S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/23/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were trading Lower and that usually reflects an Upside Day. The market didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 109 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
When we first viewed the markets yesterday, we could tell that something different was afoot as the indices pointed Higher and yet the instruments that we use to determine direction didn't respond early on but did so later in the session. The economic news wasn't stellar, yet the markets plowed Higher, not by much mind you but an up day is something as we've had 4 straight days of closing Lower. Today we have Personal Income and Spending as well as New Home Sales. These are all Major and proven market movers. So perhaps we shall more of the same today. But as in all things only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
